Jonah Coleman's Story Just Keeps Getting Better

Each week, the Denver Broncos grow a little more attached to rookie running back Jonah Coleman as he shows off his football talent and his determination to succeed in life, and bares his soul for everyone to see.

This past week, the Denver Post replayed the story of his upbringing on the perpetually gang-ruled streets of Stockton, California, a true tale that had been told before in Seattle, but this time it came in more detail.

Husky coach Jedd Fisch offered specifics about how Coleman demonstrated his loyalty and stayed put at the University of Washington while rejecting upwards of $500,000 more than he was getting paid in Montlake if he transferred.

On top of that, much of Denver became well aware that the rookie running back excused himself briefly from his football responsibilities to return to Seattle and attend his UW graduation ceremonies after compiling a 3.94 grade average.

Jonah Coleman runs through a Broncos mini-camp drill. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All of this comes after the 5-foot-9, 220-pound Coleman, a fourth-round draft pick this past April, has emerged from Broncos rookie camp and mini-camp as someone who stands to play right away and play a lot with his NFL team.

“He’s an alpha,” Broncos general manager George Paton, a good friend of Fisch, told the Post. “He’s a tone-setter. He’s a leader. Jedd says that he’s one of the best players he’s ever coached.”

NEW: How #Broncos RB Jonah Coleman helped his dad escape a generational cycle of gang ties in Stockton, CA.



Coleman: "A lot of people set this ceiling, like, right *here* ... instead of trying to shoot past the stars.



"I wanted to shoot past the stars.”https://t.co/WX0LtOUaWn — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 22, 2026

Coleman very much so has been his own man, determining his life path by insisting on playing sports rather straying into something nefarious while both of his parents at various times were incarcerated.

"Stockton is tough, man," he has repeated once more. "It's so easy to get wrapped up in whatever the hell is going on around you."

His father, Jamon Coleman, has revealed how he survived gun shot wounds while affiliated with the Bloods gang in south Stockton. His mother, Marcella Johnson, was jailed for welfare fraud, for not reporting income from one of her multiple jobs while trying to make ends meet, shortly before giving birth to her son, the Post said.

Jonah Coleman spent two years at Arizona and two more at Washington in building an upbeat reputation while playing for Fisch at each place.

After posting a 1,053-yard, 10-touchdown first season with the Huskies, Coleman before playing in the Sun Bowl tolf how he had other schools approaching him and his father offering NIL compensation packages that surpassed what he was getting.

Jonah Coleman and Jedd Fisch have a lifetime bond as player and coach. | Dave Sizer photo

Coleman stayed loyal to Fisch, who, in return, has been a steadfast supporter of the running back who finished his collective college football career with 3,054 yards rushing and 37 overall touchdowns.

“He was kind of like the poster child of players,” Fisch told the Denver newspaper, “that we wanted to promote within our program.”