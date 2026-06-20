A Walk (Green) On the Wild Sign: Playmaking Safety Commits To UW

Jadem Walk-Green's name hardly describes him as a football player.

He doesn't walk anywhere, least of all with an interception in his hands.

On Saturday afternoon, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound defensive playmaker from Centennial High School in Corona, California, announced he has picked the University of Washington over Arizona State, Kansas State, UCLA and Vanderbilt to further his football career.

Walk-Green thus becomes the Huskies' 19th commitment, 11th on defense and second at safety.

The last seven consecutive player pledges for Jedd Fisch's staff each have been deemed 4-star prospects.

Most of all, Walk-Green might be the most explosive scorer among those coming to Montlake in the Class of 2027.

He finished with10 interceptions this past season, turning five of those pass thefts into instant touchdowns coming on mad dashes to the end zone from 49, 68, 78, 88 and 92 yards.

Add to that, he scored on a 27-yard fumble return and a 94-yard punt return.

"I'm instinctive," Walk-Green told Whoa Sports. "I take pride in being a complete player every snap."

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaden Walk-Green has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 195 S chose the Huskies over Arizona State, Vanderbilt, and UCLA



“Bow Down ☔️”⁰⁰https://t.co/K4QGKz8xxw pic.twitter.com/DcjVcQDOsd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2026

On his 88-yard runback, Walk-Green had perhaps the most exciting play seen on anyone's highlight reel this season who's coming to the UW.

In a 63-14 victory over Vista Murrieta last fall, he was in one-on-one coverage when he tipped the ball into the air, snatched it for himself and began running up the right sideline.

He leaped over a tackler at his own 40, cut past another at the other 40 and broke a tackle at the opposing 25 before reaching the end zone with a sensational play.

Always around the football, Walk-Green piled up 125 tackles for his 11-2 team. He had a season-high 15 tackles against Santa Margarita, another 13 against Servite.

Those numbers make him sound a little like Taylor Mays, soon to become his UW safeties coach and a big hitter in his day at USC.

This guy is so versatile, he also handles all of Centennial High's place-kicking responsibilities. He was good on 4 of 8 on field-goal tries and 63 of 65 on extra points.

With 11 defensive commitments, the Huskies could send an entire stop unit of Class of 2027 players onto the field some day.

Walk-Green would pair up as a starting safety alongside another Southern California product in 4-star Isala Wiley-Ava from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower.

The Huskies likewise have four linebackers, two edge rushers, two defensive tackles and a cornerback committed, needed just another corner to fill out an 11-man defense unit properly.