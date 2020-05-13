HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Ty Goes to the Winner: UW's Jones Looks for Bounce-Back after Incomplete Season

Dan Raley

On his way to the NFL, Jacob Eason stuck around the University of Washington long enough to embrace the full Husky quarterback experience except for a notable omission.

He never had Ty Jones catch one of his passes.

With Eason working behind center, the Huskies often were an elusive wide receiver from cranking up the offense and possibly reversing two or three outcomes in a dissatisfying 8-5 season.

The missing piece was the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Jones, who sat out nearly all of 2019 and didn't share in a pass completion with anyone.

While the Huskies keep looking to replenish their receiving corps each year, bringing in new talent, they need to take full advantage of the tall, athletic pass-catcher from Provo, Utah, before he's done.

Two years ago, Jones found himself on the verge of becoming a breakout player, hauling in 31 passes for 491 yards and 6 touchdowns, all delivered by Jake Browning.

Before he could take the next step forward, Jones injured a wrist that required surgery and dislocated a thumb entering last season.

"At some angles, catching the ball was kind of weird," he said of his recovery.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continues to provide uninterrupted coverage.

Talent aside, Jones is a very funny guy for the Huskies, as this video clip from the 2019 Rose Bowl clearly shows. He looks as natural with a microphone in his hands as he does a football. Broadcasting career, watch out.

Jones also subscribes to ballroom dancing to leave him light on his feet and develop his football footwork. Dancing with the Stars, anyone? He gives a demonstration for this post-game reporter, who should have taken part and let him lead.

Yet before any of that happens, Jones has a lot of football to be played. He made just four brief appearances in 2019, designed to preserve a redshirt season. His absence was glaring. He's the kind of guy, with his height and acrobatic-style catches, who could have made Eason look so much better. 

Jones was a four-star recruit who had unlimited offers before choosing Washington over the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Nebraska and Stanford, plus every imaginable Utah school. 

With a new quarterback taking over, it will be more important than ever for Jones to regain his health and place in the lineup. He has two seasons remaining to make himself a desirable NFL prospect, which, like most passes, is easily within his reach.

SUMMARY: Jones was the Huskies' top wide receiver in 2018 and then missing in action because of injuries. It was almost spooky how quickly he disappeared from the conversation.

GRADE (1 to 5): The good thing is Jones can get it all back. He gets a 3.5 grade for past performance, with the ability to make the honor roll. Just keep those hands healthy.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Even in the Pandemic Pause, the Huskies' Jimmy Lake Looks Ready to Coach at All Times

New University of Washington football leader never shuts off his energy, even when put on hold as the head guy.

Dan Raley

Utah Coach to Jimmy Lake: Hang Onto What Already Works For the Huskies

Kyle Whittingham said he still uses some of the things that Urban Meyer installed with the Utes football program.

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Robert Wyrsch, Growing into a UW O-Lineman

Robert Wyrsch is an offensive-lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the Northern California native's game.

Trevor Mueller

UW's Jimmy Lake Wants NCAA Commonality in College Football Restart

Huskies coach said college governing body should set one date for everyone to follow in resuming football program operations.

Dan Raley

Listen: Interview with 2021 O-Line commit Robert Wyrsch

Trevor Mueller from 4th and inches talks with Robert Wyrsch about his game and why he committed to the Huskies.

Trevor Mueller

Sonny Sixkiller's 1971 Crash: 'He Knocked Me Into a House'

The iconic University of Washington quarterback landed up against a residence in his car but he was unhurt in the early morning Seattle auto accident.

Dan Raley

Back for More: Oft-Injured Kizer Looks for Relief, Close-Out Playing Time

His football career has been interrupted multiple times by back injuries.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Coaches: All Options On the Table For Holding a Football Season

League makes Shaw, Helton and Rolovich available in first of four coaches' conference calls with media.

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Scoutlook: Sam Huard, a QB Ready for Immediate Success

Sam Huard is a quarterback commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the game of the Kennedy Catholic senior-to-be.

Trevor Mueller