Ty Goes to the Winner: UW's Jones Looks for Bounce-Back after Incomplete Season

On his way to the NFL, Jacob Eason stuck around the University of Washington long enough to embrace the full Husky quarterback experience except for a notable omission.

He never had Ty Jones catch one of his passes.

With Eason working behind center, the Huskies often were an elusive wide receiver from cranking up the offense and possibly reversing two or three outcomes in a dissatisfying 8-5 season.

The missing piece was the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Jones, who sat out nearly all of 2019 and didn't share in a pass completion with anyone.

While the Huskies keep looking to replenish their receiving corps each year, bringing in new talent, they need to take full advantage of the tall, athletic pass-catcher from Provo, Utah, before he's done.

Two years ago, Jones found himself on the verge of becoming a breakout player, hauling in 31 passes for 491 yards and 6 touchdowns, all delivered by Jake Browning.

Before he could take the next step forward, Jones injured a wrist that required surgery and dislocated a thumb entering last season.

"At some angles, catching the ball was kind of weird," he said of his recovery.

Talent aside, Jones is a very funny guy for the Huskies, as this video clip from the 2019 Rose Bowl clearly shows. He looks as natural with a microphone in his hands as he does a football. Broadcasting career, watch out.

Jones also subscribes to ballroom dancing to leave him light on his feet and develop his football footwork. Dancing with the Stars, anyone? He gives a demonstration for this post-game reporter, who should have taken part and let him lead.

Yet before any of that happens, Jones has a lot of football to be played. He made just four brief appearances in 2019, designed to preserve a redshirt season. His absence was glaring. He's the kind of guy, with his height and acrobatic-style catches, who could have made Eason look so much better.

Jones was a four-star recruit who had unlimited offers before choosing Washington over the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Nebraska and Stanford, plus every imaginable Utah school.

With a new quarterback taking over, it will be more important than ever for Jones to regain his health and place in the lineup. He has two seasons remaining to make himself a desirable NFL prospect, which, like most passes, is easily within his reach.

SUMMARY: Jones was the Huskies' top wide receiver in 2018 and then missing in action because of injuries. It was almost spooky how quickly he disappeared from the conversation.

GRADE (1 to 5): The good thing is Jones can get it all back. He gets a 3.5 grade for past performance, with the ability to make the honor roll. Just keep those hands healthy.