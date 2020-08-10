Man on a New Mission: Lolohea Finally Joins Huskies After Church Detour

After Jordan Lolohea played for East and West, he lived for two years in the Midwest.

His wide-ranging personal journey, fraught with personal heartbreak and a tear-filled college announcement, finally has delivered him to Seattle and to the University of Washington football team.

Lolohea is a 6-foot-2, 271-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, a freshman who's 21 years old, someone with a set of outside priorities, such as a recently completed religious commitment.

"He did his mission in Detroit," Husky defensive-line coach Ikika Malloe said in April. "He served the Lord. It's great to have him back."

Lolohea, who lists himself on social media as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, chose Washington over BYU and Utah, schools that have no problem pursuing players who interrupt their football careers with theological service.

For the Huskies, he's a rarity to the roster, which means they must have felt his talent was worth waiting for.

This is the 63rd profile of a returning Washington football player, each of which can be found on the site by scrolling back. While the pandemic has interrupted and delayed team activities, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers continuous coverage of the team.

Lolohea last played football in 2016 for Salt Lake City's East High School, after transferring over from West High. He and fellow Husky teammate Sam Taimani, a defensive tackle, led the East Leopards to a 14-0 record and a 4A state championship.

A hybrid edge rusher and down lineman on the order of Joe Tryon, Lolohea was a fearsome player as a senior, piling up a state-leading 23 sacks.

The good times, however, were tempered by the sudden death of his father. Al Lolohea, a former University of Utah defensive lineman who lettered for the Utes in 1987, passed away at home in 2016,three days following Christmas with his family surrounding him. He was 60.

Five weeks following his father's death, Lolohea wore a white shirt, a black tie, a cultural skirt and flip flops in announced his college choice. He wiped away tears and spoke of his dad as he revealed his college choice.

"Even though he's not here physically, I can feel him spiritually," he said. "I want to thank him for getting me here today."

His brother, AJ, likewise turned to missionary work and pursued college football, doing church service in Tonga before joining Weber State and then BYU as a linebacker. He's since left college and plays rugby.

Jordan Lolohea enrolled at Washington for the first time last January before the pandemic set in and canceled spring practice and in-person classes.

Four years after he last suited up in a helmet and pads, he should be fairly eager when the Huskies are able to open fall camp on or around Aug. 17.

"He's getting himself back in shape, getting the rust off," Malloe said. "He adds depth to us, adds on to Tryon and Rhino (Ryan Bowman). It's fun to have him."

A three-star recruit, Lolohea used exceptional first-step quickness and general explosiveness to set himself apart and make him a desired recruit. The Huskies will find out if he still has it.

SUMMARY: Lolohea hasn't been a football player for a long time. The good thing is BYU and Utah do this a lot, waiting on guys who delay or interrupt their college careers, and a lot of these players do well.

GRADE (1 to 5): He gets a 2.5. He's practically gone through an entire presidential term without playing. Do you redshirt him and make him sit out yet another year? It's up to Lolohea.

