Junior Adams Appears to Be Working UW Football Interests

While Kalen DeBoer was being introduced two weeks ago as the new University of Washington football coach, some but not all of Jimmy Lake's assistants were still in their offices that day.

From all indications, they were either promoting themselves to join the new leader, hoping to stay on with the Huskies, or tying up loose ends.

DeBoer has announced three new hires — offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and cornerbacks coach Juice Brown Fresno State and recruiting quarterback Courtney Morgan from Michigan — and appears to be close to adding Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer as his defensive coordinator.

While there have been mixed signals coming out of Montlake on whether or not anyone from the previous staff would be retained, Lake's wide-receivers coach Junior Adams turned up in a recruiting publicity photo with wideout Denzel Boston this past weekend, seemingly indicating he's still working on behalf of the coaching staff. This was first noted by the UW Daily's Anthony Edwards.

There has been no official pronouncement on Adams' status by the school.

Adams has been at Washington for three seasons, the first with Chris Petersen's staff and the last two with Lake, coming in from Western Kentucky, where he was the offensive coordinator and wide-receivers coach. Previously, he coached at Eastern Washington and Boise State.

Once John Donovan was fired in November as the Husky offensive coordinator, Adams was installed as his interim replacement for the UW's final three games. In the accompanying video, he spoke about Donovan during the season as criticism began to escalate.

As for Boston, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound recruit from Emerald Ridge High in Puyallup, Washington, has not wavered on his oral commitment during the coaching changeover and his weekend visit indicates the Huskies are still high on him, too.

Recruits can sign in the early period beginning on Wednesday. DeBoer anticipates a small class

