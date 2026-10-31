Just for Kicks, Hunter Green Leads Big Ten In Punting

Through seven games, the University of Washington football team has swapped out most of the offensive line. Quarterback. Running back. Defensive tackle. Cornerback. Nickelback. And this week an edge rusher.

Punter, however, has remained in healthy and capable hands throughout two months of a trying season in Montlake with Hunter Green putting his best foot forward at all times as the Huskies (4-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) take on Nebraska (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday night.

The San Diego State transfer and local Kirkland product currently leads the Big Ten in punting with a 47.8-yard average that has him on a pace to finish as the second most prolific player at his position in Husky history.

It might be hard for him to catch Race Porter, who was one of the few good things that came out of the dreadful 4-8 UW season in 2021, when he averaged a UW-best 48.5 yards on 53 punts to set a school record.

Green similarly ranks fifth in the nation with his punting excellence, trailing Virginia's Daniel Sparks at 51.1, Baylor's Palmer Williams at 50.4, Texas A&M's Tyler White at 49.3 and Middle Tennessee's Ashton Logan at 48.9.

He’s a Dawg!

Hunter Green @HunterGreen2022 leads the Big Ten in punting avg. and ranks 5th in the FBS. pic.twitter.com/4lv9GNGTgU — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 27, 2026

In his most recent outing, Green was summoned just twice as the Huskies were able to move the ball up and down the field against Purdue in a 38-26 victory.

He didn't come out to boot one until the first series of the second half, when the Huskies stalled out at their 36.

Green launched a 53-yarder all the way to the Purdue 11. An 18-yard Boilermakers return was negated by a holding penalty, putting the hometown team back on its 6.

He didn't appear in punting formation again until inside the final three-minute mark of the game when he ripped a 52-yarder that went into the Purdue end zone for a touchback.

That was it, with Green traveling three time zones to Indiana for just a pair moon shots.

At least the Husky punter had his other duty to keep him preoccupied while visiting West Lafayette, handling six kickoffs throughout an offensive-minded UW outing.

When the season began, Green shared his personal goals of averaging 50 yards for the season and pursuing the Ray Guy Award that is given to the nation's top punter.

Punter Hunter Green, who leads the Big Ten, shows his form against Iowa. | Dave Sizer photo

So far this season, he's been called on to punt 33 times and boomed 14 of them 50 yards or more with a long of 64.

He's forced 11 fair catches and put the ball inside the 20 on nine occasions.

Green has given the Huskies great comfort whenever fourth down comes up and they need a punt to send the other team backpedaling.