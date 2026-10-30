Champ Learned to Take a Punch, Get Up Off the Mat

The terminology has changed to describe him as second-year player, but Champ Taulealea remains, for all intents and purposes, what was formerly known as a redshirt freshman for the University of Washington offensive line.

In translation, that means young for a starter.

At 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, he's a man mountain, too.

After a rough career beginning as a college first-teamer, Taulealea has settled in and started the past three games at right offensive guard for the Huskies (4-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) and likely will open against Nebraska (5-2, 2-1) on Saturday night in Lincoln.

"I think he's picking it up," UW offensive-coach Michael Switzer said this week. "I think he's improving and he's doing a nice job in being in a better position mentally overall, in terms of understanding all of the things and the details of the game and all that."

Rough?

That was a bit of an understatement.

Taulealea, in fact, was that panic-stricken player who drew three immediate holding penalties early in the season opener against Washington State.

He grabbed on to defenders right and left in trying to limit the damage and keep them off quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

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After just two offensive series, Taulealea was pulled in favor of seventh-year senior Geirean Hatchett, who would start the next three games.

Yet the California product since has made a nice comeback in understanding what he needs to regain his job and keep it.

Taulealea certainly comprehends Big Ten size.

Currently, he is one of the six heaviest offensive linemen across the conference who are holding down starting jobs and trying to prove bigger is better.

Champ Taulealea sets himself in a stance against Washington State in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

Carrying more girth than him are Oregon's 6-foot-6, 360-pound Tommy Tofi, a precocious freshman; Michigan State's 6-foot-2, 351-pound Nick Sharp, a sixth-year player; Maryland's 6-foot-5, 344-pound Amory Hills, now in his second year; and UCLA's 6-foot-1, 342-pound Carter Sweazie, a fifth-year player.

Matching Taulealea inch for inch and pound for pound is Michigan State's Ben Murawski, who checks in a 6-foot-5 and 340, as well.

All of these Big Ten big bodies start at offensive guard with the exception of Murawski, who is an offensive tackle.

Champ Taulealea (73) breaks from the huddle in the opener against Washington State. | Dave Sizer photo

Taulealea originally showed up at the UW in early 2025 as one of a handful of freshmen who stepped on the scales at 360-plus, with John Mills and Jack Shaffer the others. Each of them since have slimmed down 25 to 40 pounds.

"The biggest goal has been maintaining my weight and being light on my feet and being able to run the ball," Taulealea said in fall camp.

After seven games, he's getting the hang of it.