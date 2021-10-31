Kickoff is Set for Washington-Oregon Football Game
The fur and feathers begin flying at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Husky Stadium.
The University of Washington football team (4-4 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) and No. 7 Oregon (7-1, 4-1) will kick off at a decent hour while there's still daylight, with ABC-TV providing broadcast coverage of this annual rivalry game.
The schools haven't played in 24 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago, the Huskies had to cancel the week of the game to be played in Eugene, Oregon. They couldn't get after it because of a virus outbreak that swept through the UW football team, wiping out the entire offensive line.
In their last meeting in 2019, the Ducks left Seattle with a 35-31 victory over a UW team quarterbacked by Jacob Eason. The Huskies let a 31-21 lead slip away late with Oregon's Jaylon Redd catching a game-winning, 5-yard TD pass from Justin Herbert with just 5:10 remaining in the contest.
This particular game just got even more interesting after the Huskies knocked off Stanford 20-13 on Saturday night on a 20-yard scoring pass to Jalen McMillan from Dylan Morris with just 21 seconds left to play in Palo Alto.
Read More
Oregon's only loss this season is to the Cardinal 31-24 in overtime, also at Stanford Stadium.
While the Ducks have won the past two games against the UW, the Huskies still lead the series 60-47-5.
Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.
Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated
Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven