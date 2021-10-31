Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Kickoff is Set for Washington-Oregon Football Game

    ABC-TV will broadcast the annual rivalry contest from Husky Stadium.
    Author:

    The fur and feathers begin flying at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Husky Stadium.

    The University of Washington football team (4-4 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) and No. 7 Oregon (7-1, 4-1) will kick off at a decent hour while there's still daylight, with ABC-TV providing broadcast coverage of this annual rivalry game.

    The schools haven't played in 24 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago, the Huskies had to cancel the week of the game to be played in Eugene, Oregon. They couldn't get after it because of a virus outbreak that swept through the UW football team, wiping out the entire offensive line.

    In their last meeting in 2019, the Ducks left Seattle with a 35-31 victory over a UW team quarterbacked by Jacob Eason. The Huskies let a 31-21 lead slip away late with Oregon's Jaylon Redd catching a game-winning, 5-yard TD pass from Justin Herbert with just 5:10 remaining in the contest.

    This particular game just got even more interesting after the Huskies knocked off Stanford 20-13 on Saturday night on a 20-yard scoring pass to Jalen McMillan from Dylan Morris with just 21 seconds left to play in Palo Alto.  

    Oregon's only loss this season is to the Cardinal 31-24 in overtime, also at Stanford Stadium.

    While the Ducks have won the past two games against the UW, the Huskies still lead the series 60-47-5.

    Oregon warms up at Husky Stadium in 2019.
