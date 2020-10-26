Kickoff Time and Broadcast Network Set for UW-Cal Football Game

Washington and California will try this again.

A night kickoff.

Lightning is not in the forecast.

The school announced on Monday that the Huskies and Bears will open the season on Nov. 7 in Berkeley at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

Again, no fans will be allowed in the stadium.

A year ago, of course, these teams tried to play their Pac-12 opener at Husky Stadium using a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Storms buffeted the area in such a fearsome manner the stadium had to be emptied and the game was delayed so long that it finished up well into Sunday morning.

Oh yeah, the Huskies lost 20-19 on a last-second field goal, making matters even worse.

The loss seemed to set the tone for the UW season, which turned up 8-5, with the Huskies letting three of the games get away from them in the final quarter.

This time, Jimmy Lake is the Husky head coach.

Nobody knows who the UW quarterback will be just yet.

On the other side, Justin Wilcox, a former UW assistant coach and in charge of the Bears, will seek his third consecutive victory over the Huskies.

He has Peter Sirmon as his defensive coordinator, another former Husky assistant coach.

Sirmon's son, Jackson, likely will be an inside linebacker starter for the UW. His nephew, Jacob is in the running for the No. 1 quarterback job.

At quarterback, Cal will start the talented and confident Chase Garbers, who engineered last year's victory.

His brother, Ethan, of course, is a freshman bidding to start at QB for the Huskies ... agains this brother.

