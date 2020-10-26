SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Kickoff Time and Broadcast Network Set for UW-Cal Football Game

Dan Raley

Washington and California will try this again.

A night kickoff.

Lightning is not in the forecast.

The school announced on Monday that the Huskies and Bears will open the season on Nov. 7 in Berkeley at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

Again, no fans will be allowed in the stadium.

A year ago, of course, these teams tried to play their Pac-12 opener at Husky Stadium using a 7 p.m. kickoff. 

Storms buffeted the area in such a fearsome manner the stadium had to be emptied and the game was delayed so long that it finished up well into Sunday morning.

Oh yeah, the Huskies lost 20-19 on a last-second field goal, making matters even worse. 

The loss seemed to set the tone for the UW season, which turned up 8-5, with the Huskies letting three of the games get away from them in the final quarter.

This time, Jimmy Lake is the Husky head coach. 

Nobody knows who the UW quarterback will be just yet. 

On the other side, Justin Wilcox, a former UW assistant coach and in charge of the Bears, will seek his third consecutive victory over the Huskies.

He has Peter Sirmon as his defensive coordinator, another former Husky assistant coach.

Sirmon's son, Jackson, likely will be an inside linebacker starter for the UW. His nephew, Jacob is in the running for the No. 1 quarterback job.

At quarterback, Cal will start the talented and confident Chase Garbers, who engineered last year's victory.

His brother, Ethan, of course, is a freshman bidding to start at QB for the Huskies ... agains this brother. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

No fans....so a scrimmage between Cal and Washington. WooHoo!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sirmons Don't Let Family Get in the Way of Practice or the Upcoming Opener

Jackson and Jacob act like brothers, but they don't let bloodlines interfere with their football pursuits. They're teammates, but often practice opponents.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen Says 'The Ducks Were Kind of a Nobody'

The University of Washington football team treated Oregon like any other opponent on the way to the national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Bailey Wasn't Happy With Cal Game

The All-American wide receiver got neutralized that day and it had more to do with his quarterback than the Bears defense.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Letuligasenoa Drops Weight, Builds Confidence as UW Defense Needs to Lead

The University of Washington defensive lineman is poised to assume a big role on this Husky team.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: A Look at the Colorado Buffaloes

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller talk with Chase Howell about the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Trevor Mueller

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Big Foot Lives on the UW Roster

The UW place-kicking competition is one of the more inspirational scenarios on Jimmy Lake's football team.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Pac-12 North Winners and Losers of Playing in Empty Stadiums

While fans groaned over the announcement that no fans would be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season, some teams may have rejoiced. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks at which teams will be the winners and losers.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Helped Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish at Cal

A staunch UW supporter was determined to attend the big game in Berkeley even as his life was slipping away. He made it happen.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Walter Bailey Put Exclamation Mark on Cal Victory

The University of Washington cornerback was up for the challenge when his team went head to head with the unbeaten Bears. He brought things to an end.

Dan Raley