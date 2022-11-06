Afternoon Kickoff Set for UW-Oregon Football Game in Eugene

Gentleman, and women, too, start your Winnebago engines.

On Sunday, the Pac-12 announced the University of Washington and Oregon football teams will meet on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Eugene, with the game shown on FOX.

Current weather forecasts have the game being played under overcast skies.

This undoubtedly will be the biggest game of the season for the Kalen DeBoer-coached Huskies (7-2 overall, 4-2 Pac-12), who are coming off a last-second 24-21 victory over 24th-ranked Oregon State at home and have a three-game winning streak.

"Beating one Oregon team has to mean something for the other," UW wide receiver Rome Odunze said. "We know they're going to give us their best."

The eighth-ranked Ducks, under new coach Dan Lanning, have bounced back strong from a 49-3 season-opening beatdown by Georgia to win eight consecutive games, including a 49-10 victory at Colorado on Saturday.

This game also will be a reunion of sorts for the UW with former wide-receivers coach Junior Adams, who is Oregon's co-offensive coordinator; former defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, now a Ducks quality coach; and former defensive tackle Taki Taimani, who switched schools in the offseason following the coaching change from Jimmy Lake to DeBoer.

The Huskies lead the overall series 60-48-5, but Oregon has won the last three meetings and 15 of the previous 17 outings.

This game, of course, is considered one of the top five cross-state rivalries in the country, along with Georgia-Florida, Michigan-Ohio State, Texas-Oklahoma and USC-Notre Dame.

