Kickoff Set for Washington-Purdue football Game
The Purdue-Washington football game on Nov. 15 will kick off at 4 p.m., in what should be a chilly Big Ten encounter, and FS1 will televise the action.
This game will mark the first time the Huskies and Boilermakers have played in 23 seasons.
This match-up will be Purdue's sixth trip to Seattle, but first in 36 seasons.
It will mark maybe an awkward reunion for UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was fired last season by Purdue following two seasons as head coach.
And it should have former Husky quarterback Sonny Sixkiller enthused, with the legendary and swashbuckling one remembering a game against the Boilermakers -- a 38-35 shootout on national TV in 1971 -- as his favorite one.
This time, the now 24th-ranked Huskies (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) will host the rebuilding Boilermakers (2-7, 0-6), who are tied for last in the conference standings, in a game in which they should be heavily favored.
These teams first played in 1961, in the Huskies' first outing after winning the 1961 Rose Bowl, and Purdue took a 13-6 victory in Seattle.
A year later, they met again at Husky Stadium in a hard-nosed game that ended up 7-7, with neither team scoring in the second half.
In 1971, they played in a classic.
With 2:29 left to play, Sixkiller stepped up and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tom Scott for the game-winner.
Scott scored three times, catching 4- and 33-yard TD catches and a 60-yard run to the end zone.
Purdue's Darryl Stingley, who later was left paralyzed when he took a nasty hit in the NFL, was at his very best in Montlake, scoring on a 17-yard run and an 80-yard catch.
Sixkiller was good on 24 of 48 passes for 387 yards for 2 TDs, with three interceptions, to outduel Gary Danielson, later a TV college football broadcaster, who hit on 11 of 23 passes for 183 and a score, with two interceptions.
"Sixkiller was unbelievable," Danielson said.
In 1972, these teams met in Indiana, with the Huskies falling behind 21-0 in the first half but rushing back for a 22-21 victory on Steve Wiezbowski's 25-yard field goal with 2:04 left in the game.
In 1987 through 1990, the Huskies beat Purdue 28-10 at home, 20-6 in West Lafayette, 38-9 in Seattle and 20-14 on the road.
At the 2001 Rose Bowl, Marques Tuiasosopo won a notable quarterback duel with Drew Brees, and the UW emerged from Pasadena with a 34-24 victory. Tuiasosopo was named game MVP after running and passing for touchdowns.
The last meeting came in 2002 when Purdue won 34-24 at the Sun Bowl.
