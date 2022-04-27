Skip to main content

King Always Felt UW was College Football Royalty

Since he was a young kid, the new linebacker was a fan of the Huskies.

Demario King has been a big fan of the University of Washington football program, unsolicited, prior to any recruitment on his behalf. 

Going on eight years now.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound inside linebacker from Los Alamitos, California, grew up watching UW games on TV, was in awe of Husky Stadium and admired punt returner Dante Pettis' elusiveness from afar.

In 2014, King from Los Alamitos, California, got a close-up look. He attended the spring game and made the UW his first college summer camp and was hooked.

"It's the best place on Earth," he said.

Still, a lot had to happen before King officially became a Husky football player this past winter.

He played for two-year Cerritos College in and around the pandemic in 2019 and 2021, with a middle season canceled by COVID.

Last October, King received a scholarship offer from Fresno State, then-coach Kalen DeBoer and his defensive-backs coach Juice Brown, was ready to accept it and then everything changed for everyone. 

"The day before they switched to Washington, they asked me and my coach how I felt about the staff, and I said I liked them," he said. "The next day, when they were at Washington, they said, 'Let's ride,' and I couldn't say no."

New linebacker Demario King leaves the practice field.

New linebacker Demario King walks off the practice field. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While he was primarily a safety at Cerritos and at Los Alamitos High, DeBoer's staff saw a linebacker in King.  

They wanted to put his exceptional speed to use on the second row of their defense. In his last year of high school football, where he also played wide receiver and special teams, King scored 25 times, including on four kickoff returns.

With 2020 second-team All-Pac-12 linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio out for the spring with a knee injury and the Huskies low on players at the position, King has pulled more reps than he otherwise might have as a newcomer. He's fit right in. 

"My first day here, everybody treated me like I was their brother," he said. 

King feels right at home with the Huskies, in a place he wanted to be at  before it wanted him. Sometimes, things just work out.

"Ever since I was in eighth grade," he reminded, "Washington has been my dream school."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Curley Reed is coming back from an ACL tear.
Recruiting

Louisiana Cornerback in Recovery Receives UW Offer

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Carson Bruener talks about the lost season.
Football

Bruener on Going 4-8: 'Attitude Wasn't Where It Needed to Be'

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Jurrion Dickey poses in a UW uniform with his brother JaJuan.
Recruiting

Bay Area Receiver Pares Schools to 5, Including UW

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
T'Andre Waverly has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Reach Out and Offer Local Tight End ... From Class of 2025

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
Edefuan Ulofoshio has a new number, 4 replacing 48.
Football

UW Practice No. 13: ZTF False Alarm, New Number for Ulofoshio

By Dan RaleyApr 26, 2022
Kamren Fabiculanan and Mishael Powell often are side by side at practice.
Football

Here's Another Reason UW Passing Attack Wasn't Pinpoint in Scrimmage

By Dan RaleyApr 26, 2022
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and his old look.
Basketball

Matthews Leaves UW Basketball Team After One Season

By Dan RaleyApr 25, 2022
Trent McDuffie is one of three UW first-unit All-Pac-12 selections.
Football

The Latest on Where McDuffie and Gordon Could Be Drafted

By Dan RaleyApr 25, 2022