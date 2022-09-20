Kirkland and Shaken-Up Players Expected to be Ready for Stanford

The University of Washington offense suffered a number of manpower hits from the Michigan State game when offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland sat out once more and multiple players had to be helped from the field during the action.

In order, offensive guard Nate Kalepo, offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and tight end Devin Culp each were shaken up and left the game accompanied by trainers.

Fautanu, who was named Pac-12 lineman of the week, and Culp, who initially appeared seriously injured in the fourth quarter in the end zone, were able to return and finish the game.

Culp was chided good-naturedly by Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for being overly dramatic when play stopped for him.

"I tease Devin that he thinks he's in the NBA or something," Grubb said jokingly. "He had to be carted off and came back on the field, but he was good. He's ready to go."

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Kirkland, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection back for a sixth season, has missed each of the first three games. He sat out the opener by NCAA mandate and the other two outings because he hasn't been cleared yet to play after having ankle surgery.

The veteran tackle practiced with the team on Sunday and Grubb expressed hope he finally will have Kirkland's services for Saturday night's game against the Stanford Cardinal at Husky Stadium.

"We've been pretty patient with Jaxson, just trying to make the best decisions possible," he said. "I know right out of the gate in our meeting [Sunday] we said we were going to get Jaxson involved right away in the beginning of the week and fully anticipate him being part of the game plan."

If Kirkland is ready to resume, Fautanu, singled out as the Huskies' top offensive lineman so far, likely moves to left guard, where he's played before.

"We plan on all three of those guys being available," he said. "I know they all have some things to work through, but nothing that should hold them out."

