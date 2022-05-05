Kirkland Isn't Eligible Yet, But This Mock Draft Likes His Chances

Draftwire.com has the University of Washington player listed in its first round.

Jaxson Kirkland was a spectator for all 15 University of Washington spring football practices, not by choice.

The big offensive tackle wore a protective boot for the first week of workouts after having surgery to repair an ankle injury suffered last season.

However, bad ankle or not, Kirkland still waits for the NCAA to determine whether he can play a sixth season for the Huskies after choosing not to enter the NFL draft following a prescribed deadline to come back.

With all of the freedoms granted college players these days, it would be a huge surprise if the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Kirkland from Vancouver, Washington isn't granted his request.

Meantime, he goes to class and the Husky training room, biding his time until the college governing body in Indianapolis catches up on its backlog of cases filed under K.

Kirkland also can peruse the half-dozen or so 2023 mock drafts that have come out since last weekend's talent dispersal was put to bed.

Draftwire.com hasn't forgotten the two-time, All-Pac-12 offensive tackle, someone who passed up the draft a year ago to insure he would be first-rounder. And then he got hurt.

Jaxson Kirkland watches the first UW spring practice wearing a protective boot. Dan Raley

On Draftwire's first look into its 2023 crystal ball it grants Kirkland his first-round wish — it lists him at pick No. 30.

Going to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Which would give that AFC juggernaut its second first-round selection in as many drafts from the UW, joining cornerback and former teammate Trent McDuffie.

Kirkland would be entrusted with pass-blocking for creative quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

If the draft played out the way Draftwire sees it, Kirkland would be the fifth offensive lineman to go in the opening round and the third Pac-12 player, following Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell and Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward.

Yet first things, first. It's time for the NCAA to wave him down the road to eligible status.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven