Kirkland Still Drawing Plenty of Individual Attention Nationally

Twelve months ago, the University of Washington football team couldn't keep up with all of the accolades sent its way. Top 20 rankings. Bowl predictions. Every player recognition imaginable.

Much of that went up in flames with a 4-8 Husky season. The poll presence disappeared immediately following the UW's embarrassing loss to FCS Montana. Nearly every player singled out for national rewards experienced a season-ending or altering injury. The postseason went on without them.

With a new season five weeks off, the Huskies, under new management, are being looked at ever so cautiously after their surprising downturn. Analysts and pollsters pretty much have said "prove it to us" before handing out ultimate compliments again.

Jaxson Kirkland, however, remains the exception.

The sixth-year senior from Vancouver, Washington, even while coming off ankle surgery, still draws plenty of attention to himself.

MFarrell Sports, based in Big 12 country, has the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Husky offensive tackle ranked 19th nationally among all offensive linemen.

This would leave the two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection second among all conference offensive linemen, behind only USC guard Andrew Voorhees, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound senior from Kingsburg, California, who is No. 10.

The only other Pac-12 players to make this list are Utah junior guard Braden Daniels (22), Arizona sophomore tackle Jordan Morgan (35) Utah sophomore guard Satoada Laumea (36) and Oregon senior tackle TJ Bass (47).

