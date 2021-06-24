Kirkland Tops Deep Husky Contingent on Blue Chips All-America Team

The UW offensive tackle also receives his highest draft projection yet from recruiting group.

Nine weeks before the season begins, the University of Washington football team went for six.

Players, not points.

All-Americans, all.

In their biggest national haul yet in the offseason, the Huskies this week placed a half-dozen people on the elite listing compiled by Blue Chips Recruiting, led by junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, who was named as a first-teamer and more

With his reputation spreading like wildfire, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Kirkland also jumped to his highest draft position yet in a mock draft — Blue Chips slotted him fourth overall in its first round.

"I LOVE Jaxson Kirkland," Blue Chips analyst Mike Hrynshyn wrote. "You won't see him this high on many lists, but that's fine, that's why you're here. This is my list and Jaxson Kirkland is a monster. In 2019 he played at left guard and was a dominant force. Last year in a sadly shortened UW season in the PAC12 was his first exposure as a LT and he was somehow even better."

Blue Chips Recruiting saw more talent coming out of Washington than just Kirkland, too.

Inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, a sophomore, was named to its All-American second team. Last week, Ulofoshio and Kirkland were second-team selections on Walter Camp's All-American team, and prior to that Kirkland was a third-teamer nationally for Athlon Sports.

Named to the Blue Chips third team was sophomore kick returner Giles Jackson, who hasn't attended a Husky practice yet let alone participated in a game. The Michigan transfer, who had a pair of 100-plus touchdown kickoff returns for the Big Ten team, recently arrived on at the UW and enrolled in school.

Blue Chips also rewarded three Husky players with honorable-mention recognition in senior center Luke Wattenberg, junior tight end Cade Otton and sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie. Otton and McDuffie have a chance to finish much higher than that after playing the upcoming season.

You can view all of its All-American selections right here and Hrynshyn's mock draft right here. Blue Chips Recruiting bills itself as a global sports recruiting agency with 30 years of experience.

