Kodi Greene Goes From Back Seat Driver to Foot on Accelerator

When the University of Washington offense is earning style points, its ultra-quick quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is following extra nimble offensive tackle Kodi Greene around left end and both of them are running in open space for a long gainer.

In the fourth quarter against Penn State, this was a sight to behold, especially with the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene showing off his reputed "athleticism" and Williams running well-protected in the big man's wake, as they shared in a 23-yard run to the Nittany Lions 27.

Three plays later, the Huskies scored to pull within 28-25 of the visitors with 7:40 left to play but, unfortunately for them, they couldn't get the ball back and do it again -- which is more of a possibility now with Greene playing loose and free.

"His confidence, to me, has skyrocketed," UW offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said this week.

UW linemen John Mills (72) and Kodi Greene (76) get downfield to block for Dezmen Roebuck against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

UW coach Jedd Fisch said he and his staff made the decision this season to start upwards of a half-dozen freshmen, who included Greene at left tackle, and were prepared for the painful learning experiences that were sure to come with so many young players in vital roles.

Greene was a case in point, opening the first six games as the left tackle starter before he hit a rough patch against some of the Big Ten's better teams and was relegated to a reserve role to regroup with John Mills moving over from left guard to step in for him.

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Someone else with his 5-star recruiting reputation might have taken offense to this and pouted or protested, but Greene took it, not like a man, but as a mature 18-year-old going with the flow.

"I think it helps you taking a breath on the sideline," Switzer said, pointing out that Mills also rotated at times as a freshman left guard.

Greene stands to pull 500 to 600 games snaps this fall as an apprentice starter, with the hope that he's a finished product and maybe even an honors candidate by the time his sophomore season rolls around.

There's nothing like seeing a big man like him running 20-plus yards downfield unheeded and clearing a path for his quarterback, feeling confident if not in total control.

It just took him a while to get there as this freshman babe in arms. It was just something he had to go through, especially in the notably physical Big Ten.

"It's been awesome to see his development and upward extension this season," Switzer said.