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Inside The Huskies

Demond Williams Jr.'s Health Issue Explained By Coach

The quarterback took a pounding at times against Penn State last weekend.
Dan Raley|
Demond Williams sits between his back-up quarterback Elijah Brown and UW coach Jedd Fisch.
Demond Williams sits between his back-up quarterback Elijah Brown and UW coach Jedd Fisch. | Dave Sizer

While listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report, Demond Williams Jr. will start at quarterback for the University of Washington football team against Michigan State in East Lansing, Husky coach Jedd Fisch said.

In his Thursday media briefing, Fisch said the signal-caller, who has been dealing with a fractured rib for the past month, didn't throw the football in Tuesday's practice and split Wednesday's repetitions with back-up Elijah Brown.

"It's a little bit of wear and tear on his body along with the rib injury," Fisch said. "The last couple of plays he made [against Penn State], there were some pretty big hits that he took."

Williams started 21 consecutive games for the Huskies until he was injured and sat out all of the Purdue game and most of the Nebraska outing in favor of Brown.

Demond Williams Jr. zeroes in a Husky receiver.
Demond Williams Jr. zeroes in a Husky receiver. | Dave Sizer

After returning to action and leading the UW to a 17-10 victory over the Cornhuskers with a late game-winning drive, Williams was re-installed as the starter for this past Saturday's Penn State outing, a 28-25 loss.

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Whereas some in the Husky fan base would like to see more of Brown, who appeared in three consecutive games at QB and ran things in an efficient manner, Fisch said he prefers Williams for the

"I would say I think by looking at the totality of the [situation] Wihand looking at how we finished our game against Nebraska, and how we finished our game against Penn State, I did think offensively plays that Demond made were pretty hard to make," the UW coach said.

While several Husky players were listed as questionable alongside Williams, the team ruled out just one player for Michigan State -- running back Trey Cooley, who remains in concussion. protocols.

Otherwise, Fisch said all of his player should be able to play and that includes safety Alex McLaughlin, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and edge rushers Isaiah Ward, Devin Hyde and Logan George.

"They're all questionable, but they've all been able to participate in some part of practice," the coach said. "I do think they'll all be able to play in the game."

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Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

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