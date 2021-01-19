Kwiatkowski Linked to Texas as Sarkisian Fills Out his Staff

The Husky defensive coordinator just completed his seventh season in Seattle.

Pete Kwiatkowski seems like a cowboy boots kind of a guy.

The University of Texas apparently thinks so, too.

Alarms went off all around the University of Washington fan base on Monday as reports circulated from the Lone Star state suggesting the Longhorns have identified the Husky defensive coordinator as their top candidate to run the Texas defense.

Former UW coach Steve Sarkisian, newly hired to bring the Texas empire back to glory, would be behind this courtship.

Kwiatkowski and Sarkisian just missed at the UW, with the defensive coordinator coming to Seattle in 2014 as Chris Petersen's DC to replace Sarkisian's crew that bolted for USC.

If Kiwiatkowski leaves after seven years, it will be because the Longhorns made him a financial offer he couldn't refuse. He makes $1.1 million per year at the UW.

Texas is one of college football's richest programs fueled by its own TV network.

Regardless, it would be a huge loss for Jimmy Lake and the Huskies.

Kwiatkowski recently could have put his name in the running for the Boise State head-coaching job after both playing and coaching there, but he didn't appear interested. The school instead hired Andy Avalos, another former Broncos player who was the Oregon defensive coordinator.

Under Kwiatkowski's supervision, the Huskies have ranked among the Pac-12's leading defenses, routinely topping the conference in scoring defense. His UW defenses have supplied 17 NFL draft picks and countless free agents.

The Husky defense returns 9 of the 11 starters for next season.

