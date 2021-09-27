2 Years Apart, Huskies' Gordon Experienced his Career High and Low Against Cal

The UW cornerback had a pair of interceptions on Saturday after two mistakes in 2019.

Kyler Gordon is why you stay patient with a struggling young football player, why you permit him to make mistakes and be humbled, and how it can turn out right for everyone.

Twenty-four months ago against California at Husky Stadium, the freakishly gifted University of Washington cornerback from Mukilteo, Washington, was a redshirt freshman who was starting his second game for the Huskies when he got targeted and lit up in the closing minutes of the Pac-12 game.

With the Huskies nursing a 2-point lead and 2:05 remaining in the weather-interrupted outing, which was shut down for an agonizing 2 hours and 39 minutes, the Bears went right at the young defensive back for the win.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers first beat Gordon with a 19-yard completion to Jordan Duncan, setting up the Bears on the UW 45.

On the very next play, Garbers attacked him again by rifling the ball in the general direction of Duncan once more and drawing a pass-interference call on Gordon, moving the ball to the Husky 30 and into field-goal range.

Five plays later, Cal's Greg Thomas converted an easy, game-winning 17-yard kick and the Huskies and Gordon were done, losing 20-19 on a night filled with piercing lightning bolts.

That's why Gordon felt so vindicated this past Saturday night when he came up with two interceptions off Garbers, shared in a crucial fourth-down stop, led his team with 10 tackles and shared in a 31-24 overtime victory in Seattle.

"This is the Kyler Gordon we knew was going to happen," Lake said.

It was long overdue retribution for the young DB and salvation from nightmares past.

"I had an edge on my shoulder the whole time," Gordon said. "I wanted to win this game. I remember how it felt back then — I felt I lost that game."

Gordon no doubt went through a momentary career regression because of that Cal outing. He started one more game that season before then-true freshman Trent McDuffie replaced him in the lineup and never let go of the job.

Rather than continue to battle each other for the same job, Gordon and McDuffie became side-by-side starters by the end of last year and their partnership carried over into this season.

With McDuffie sidelined with an injury for this Cal rematch (the 2020 game was canceled), Gordon had to be the secondary leader, and he was. The corner jumped a route and intercepted Garbers' first pass of the game, setting up the Huskies' initial score.

At the end of the third quarter, he pilfered another Garbers delivery near midfield, delicately getting both feet in bounds.

He logged the first two interceptions of his Husky career, just rewards for a big night.

"That first one, I was [like], 'Damn, I finally did it, now let's do it again,' " he said. "Let's do it again and again and again."

Gordon also came up with safety Alex Cook to thwart a 4-and-2 play in the second half, throwing his body at and stopping Cal's big back Damien Moore a yard short after he caught a flat pass from Garbers.

"We've never had cover corners, guys who cover and they don't like to tackle — you will not play at the University of the Washington," Lake said. "Our scouting department knows we never bring cover corners in here. We bring in football players who are tough and physical, and Kyler Gordon is definitely that."

Gordon, while still just a sophomore because of the pandemic, will be headed to the NFL sooner than later should he maintain his high level of play. He was considered a third-round pick or higher before Saturday's performance.

When everyone's healthy, Gordon and McDuffie provide the best cornerback tandem in the Pac-12. They're fast and highly intuitive, not to mention playmakers. They play a position the pros covet.

Gordon has showed he can handle adversity, a prerequisite for that job.

