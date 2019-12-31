Lake Makes First Hire, Taps Vandy DB Coach

Jimmy Lake filled one of his three Washington football coaching vacancies on Wednesday, hiring Terrence Brown, who began his career working with the Huskies secondary, from Vanderbilt.

Brown spent three seasons as a UW graduate assistant reporting directly to Lake from 2015 to 2017. He'll help coach a secondary that returns four starters, including three cornerbacks in first-team All-Pac-12 selection Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor and Trent McDuffie (shown in video).

"He's a dynamic, talented coach who has proven that he knows how to do things the right way," Lake said in a statement released by the school.

A former two-year starting cornerback at Stanford, Brown spent the past two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt.

In his first season in Nasheville in 2018, Brown tutored Joejuan Williams, who led all SEC cornerbacks in interceptions (4) and passes defended (18).

Brown played cornerback for Stanford teams in that went 35-5 and appeared in the Orange, Fiesta and Rose bowls, teaming in the Cardinal secondary with former Seahawks standout Richard Sherman.

"I'm honored and grateful to be part of the University of Washington football program and can't wait to teach, mentor, develop and lead our student-athletes under Coach Lake's vision," Brown said in a statement released by the school.

Lake is still seeking an offensive coordinator and tight-ends coach.