Lake Plans to Keep Everyone Guessing as Much as He Can on Offense, Personnel

The Jimmy Lake Husky football era is off and running.

His team showed that against Oregon State.

His hat advertised as much on Monday.

Holding a media briefing to begin the week, the University of Washington coach teased the press corps with his wardrobe addition and accompanying message before he broke down the good and the bad from Saturday night's 27-21 victory over Oregon State.

Lake hailed the quarterback play of Dylan Morris, recognized the defensive efforts of linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, singled out tight end Cade Otton's blocking performance and bemoaned the shortcomings of his special teams.

The new coach also decided, counter to what he said on game night, that he will withhold most information about missing players, such as projected defensive starters Tuli Letuligasenoa and Laiatu Latu, and quarterback candidate and grad transfer Kevin Thomson, none of whom played against the Beavers.

He called this move strategic. Others would consider it paranoid. But it's how he will operate. Total news blackout.

Back to opening night, Lake praised the showing of Morris, who made his first game appearance. No sacks. No turnovers. Fifty-percent efficiency on third down. Good decisions all around. An opening-night victory.

"I was extremely pleased with the play of our starting quarterback in his first college football game," Lake said.

While his hat said otherwise, he suggested that his team easily could shift gears from the one that rushed for 267 yards on Oregon State and throw the ball a lot more if the defense dictated it.

"We will be multi-faceted," said Lake, who handed out a game ball to new offensive coordinator John Donovan. "This weekend you will see a different type of defense. That puts a lot of pressure on an opposing offensive coordinator."

The head coach, while giving another game ball to sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who stepped in for Latu, said his staff named sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio as the defensive player of the game.

"He was all over the field," Lake said. "He made two critical pass breakups."

The coach acknowledged that the run defense struggled, but again wouldn't say whether Letuligasenoa or Latu would be back anytime soon, only that adjustments will be made.

He singled out Otton's blocking performance, calling it one of the junior's best outings for the Huskies. Likewise, he noted how just one pass was targeted to Otton and that's not nearly enough.

"Cade is one of our best players," Lake said. "We need to utilize him more."

Of sophomore tight end Jack Westover pulling considerable duty in a run-minded yet somewhat archaic fullback role, the coach quipped, "I thought that was a pretty thing. I love it. It's hard for defenses to defend."

Special teams were a concern, though Lake said his favorite moment of the game was his team bouncing back with a touchdown after giving up a score off an errant snap and punt block on the opening series.

He was not pleased that sophomore kicker Tim Horn having had to make a pair tackles on kickoffs.

"I don't want my kicker making tackles," he said.

