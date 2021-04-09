Lake Practices the Art of Motivation with Zion Tupuola-Fetui

The UW coach goaded his All-Pac-12 outside linebacker into coming up with a turnover.

Before the first spring practice, Jimmy Lake informed his All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui who would come up with the first interception from his position group.

It wasn't him.

The University of Washington football coach purposely goaded the player known as ZTF.

Told him to be prepared to watch one of his teammates do the honors of the first pass theft.

Even named the recipient.

Again, it was someone else.

Tupoola-Fetui was incredulous

"OK, it's going to be like that?" ZTF responded.

So what happens?

Tupuola-Fetui, who moved up the depth chart in a hurry last fall to wreak havoc in Husky four games, read the actions of touted freshman quarterback Sam Huard, dropped back in coverage and stole the first ball among the OLBs.

Of course, ZTF had to personally deliver the confiscated football to Lake and gloat a little in return, if not further reaffirm his standing as a proven defensive playmaker.

"For Zion, he's got a lot to work on," Lake said, passing it along that he's never satisfied nor should his players be. "There were some pass rushes where he could have had a lot more sacks last year."

The UW coach likes to keep his guys motivated, even if it means getting under their skin a little. Even if it's a returning all-conference player.

Lake will no doubt pick on someone else when the Huskies' second spring practice unfolds Friday morning.

"It's fun to keep those guys going," the coach said. "Great play by Zion."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated