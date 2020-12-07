Lake Questions Holding Call on Potentially Game-Tying TD

The Husky coach said his film review didn't show any infraction on crucial fourth-quarter play.

The run defense wasn't there.

Laiatu Latu, Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum no longer exist.

What penalty?

Those were the main takeaways from the Monday morning news conference held by University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake, virtually of course, following Saturday afternoon's 31-26 loss to Stanford.

The most eye-opening was Lake's conclusion from film review that suggested the officiating crew blew it with a holding penalty call that negated a potentially game-tying, 10-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones with 10 minutes left to play.

Offensive guard Ulumoo Ale was singled out for a holding infraction that his coach insisted just wasn't there.

The Huskies would have pulled within 31-29 and faced a two-point conversion to tie, but ultimately had to settle for a field goal.

"It's too bad," Lake said of that fourth-quarter penalty, one of just four called on the UW. during the game. "You watch it on film. Disappointing. It's disappointing it was called. Coach Donovan did a great play call right there. We had two guys wide open. For such a clean game to be called the whole game, for something like that to happen was unfortunate."

The Huskies actually were penalized for back-to-back holding calls on the drive, with offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland flagged for the other. The coach had no objection to that one.

"That one definitely was a penalty," said Lake, who will now prepare his team to play at Oregon Saturday at 1 p.m. with the North Division title on the line. "We can't have that."

Lake also acknowledged that his guys weren't very effective in denying Stanford's run game, but said he was still confident in the personnel. In recent games, he and his coaching staff have shuffled Taki Taimani, Tuli Letuligasenoa, Josiah Bronson and Fautui Tuitele on the defensive line. There simply hasn't been much push.

Letuligasenoa long has been considered the top player among this group, but he didn't receive his first significant playing time until the Stanford game. Presumably he was injured. He had 5 tackles against the Cardinal, while the three others had just one each.

"We just have to make a few corrections," the coach said.

Which brings us to those Husky players missing in action. Asked about Latu, Nacua and Bynum, about whether they would play again this season, Lake simply ignored the questions.

Latu, a sophomore outside linebacker, hasn't played all season. Nacua and Bynum, sophomore and junior wide receivers, missed the Stanford game.

It appears the reluctance by the UW coach to discuss certain players in any manner is likely code for COVID-19 infections.

