    • October 10, 2021
    Lake Turns Up in Tucson on His Long-Awaited Recruiting Tour

    The Husky coach gets a close-up look at 5-star tight end, considered nation's best.
    Out recruiting during the bye week, University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake turned up in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday night to watch 5-star tight end Duce Robinson, considered the nation's top player at that position in his class.

    Earlier in the week, Lake mentioned to the Seattle media that he and all of his assistants except for injured tight-ends coach Derham Cato would be on the road this weekend, recruiting for the first time after previously being kept home by the pandemic.

    He just didn't say where they were going.

    Yet the second-year Husky coach was hard to miss and subsequently photographed standing on the sideline while attending the Pinnacle-Salpointe Catholic game in Tucson.

    Lake was not alone either, with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott similarly watching Robinson from a nearby sideline vantage point.

     

    An imposing 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior, Robinson put on a show for his college suitors, catching a pair of first-half touchdown passes for Pinnacle High from Phoenix, which took a 28-21 victory over host Salpointe Catholic. One of his scoring receptions went for 80 yards. 

    Robinson holds football scholarship offers from the UW, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCLA, LSU, Florida State, the Arizona schools and many others. He's also considered a top pro-baseball prospect.

    It's not clear if Lake stuck around another night and watched UCLA beat Arizona 34-16 in Tucson. The Bruins (4-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) will face the UW (2-3, 1-1) at Husky Stadium on Saturday night.

    Yet Lake soon will be back in Tucson with his Husky football team to face Arizona on October 22 in a Friday night game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

