Lake Welcomes 3 Husky Football Newcomers on Campus

Pair of transfers and freshman from Hawaii join in the offseason workouts.

While addressing his coaching changes, University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake revealed that three of his new players are on campus now in transfer quarterback Patrick O'Brien, junior-college tight end Quentin Moore and freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa.

If the pandemic permits, spring practice begins next month and will be held for the first time in two years. It was canceled last March.

"They're in there lifting, they look great and it's good to see their faces," the Husky coach said of the newcomers.

O'Brien is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound graduate senior from San Juan Capistrano, California, who spent two seasons at Nebraska and the past three at Colorado State, starting two of them for the Rams.

He wore No. 12 at Colorado State, but will have to find another jersey because starting wide receiver Puka Nacua wears that number for the Huskies.

The 6-5, 245-pound Moore returns home to play at the UW. He's a product of Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington, who played the 2019 season for Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

The son of Mark Moore, a former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks (1987) and Oklahoma State, Quentin caught 38 passes for 547 yards and 5 touchdowns for Independence CC.

Peihopa,a 6-3, 300-pound defensive lineman from Makakilo, Hawaii, is the first freshman from the Class of 2021 to join the UW program.

He played three seasons for Kamehameha High School, though his senior season was wiped out by COVID-19 outbreak.

