Lake's Following Mariners' Playoff Push with Great Interest

While his offensive coordinator might be a diehard New York Mets fan, Jimmy Lake says he's fully caught up in the excitement of the Seattle Mariners' determined playoff push.

Once the University of Washington football coach sat down to address the media in his usual Thursday briefing, the first question served up to him concerned the local baseball team, which brought a roar from Lake.

"I was running up the tunnel and I was going to come in here and yell, 'Go Mariners!' but I had to calm down here and it was cool it down," he said with a laugh.

Lake actually was able to catch the last half of the Mariners-A's game on Wednesday night, one in which the Seattle club won 4-2 to move within a half-game of a wild-card playoff berth.

"It's so exciting," he said. "It's so cool you can feel the passion of the fans through the TV screen. Scott Servais, what a job he's done."

While sharing in this upbeat Seattle sporting moment, Lake said he and his Husky coaching staff haven't hesitated to bring up the Mariners' determined approach amongst their players.

"There's so many things you can learn from other sports; how to compete, how to battle back," he said. "When it looks like everything is down and out, and we can't get it done, we show them a story of how teams battle back and win the game in the end."

