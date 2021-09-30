September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lake's Following Mariners' Playoff Push with Great Interest

The Husky football coach caught the end of the Wednesday night baseball game.
Author:

While his offensive coordinator might be a diehard New York Mets fan, Jimmy Lake says he's fully caught up in the excitement of the Seattle Mariners' determined playoff push.

Once the University of Washington football coach sat down to address the media in his usual Thursday briefing, the first question served up to him concerned the local baseball team, which brought a roar from Lake.

"I was running up the tunnel and I was going to come in here and yell, 'Go Mariners!' but I had to calm down here and it was cool it down," he said with a laugh.

Lake actually was able to catch the last half of the Mariners-A's game on Wednesday night, one in which the Seattle club won 4-2 to move within a half-game of a wild-card playoff berth.

"It's so exciting," he said. "It's so cool you can feel the passion of the fans through the TV screen. Scott Servais, what a job he's done."

While sharing in this upbeat Seattle sporting moment, Lake said he and his Husky coaching staff haven't hesitated to bring up the Mariners' determined approach amongst their players. 

"There's so many things you can learn from other sports; how to compete, how to battle back," he said. "When it looks like everything is down and out, and we can't get it done, we show them a story of how teams battle back and win the game in the end."

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Jimmy Lake is following the Mariners' playoff push with great interest.
Football

Lake's Following Mariners' Playoff Push with Great Interest

38 seconds ago
Faatui Tuitele, at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, is a big man.
Football

Huskies Need Big Push Up Front and Tuitele Is the Guy Who Might Supply It

52 minutes ago
Justin Wilcox, former UW assistant coach, has beaten the Huskies two out of three while at Cal.
Football

What Happens When Ex-UW Coaches Turn Into Opponents

5 hours ago
Alaska Airlines will have fans again soon.
Basketball

Pac-12 Releases Composite Basketball TV Schedule

20 hours ago
Cam Williams replays his big hit against Cal.
Football

Williams Made UW Play of the Season But It Wasn't His Top Hit

12 hours ago
Nick Dashel of the Oregonian provides an Oregon State rundown.
Football

Pac-12 Power Rankings and a Daschel UW-OSU Prediction

22 hours ago
Taj Davis had a big spring game for the UW.
Football

Taj Davis' Path to Husky Starter Is Stuff Movies Are Made Of

Sep 29, 2021
California defensive Larry Turner-Gordon, a Husky target, has decommitted from Arizona State
Recruiting

Husky Defensive Back Target Decommits from Arizona State

Sep 28, 2021