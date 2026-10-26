Landen Hatchett Out for Season With Different Injury

The football gods simply weren't going to let Landen Hatchett play this season.

On Monday, the starting center and team captain for the University of Washington football team revealed on social media he will miss the remainder of the schedule with a neck and spine injury, this after appearing in only two games for the Huskies following his recovery from a broken wrist.

However, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound fourth-year player from Ferndale, Washington, indicated he is not done with Husky football.

He intends to play again in 2027.

"While this is obviously disappointing and I'm extremely saddened to not have the opportunity to compete, I'm expecting to make a full recovery and will be focused on my rehabilitation and preparing to return to the field for the 2027 season."

After returning from a wrist injury to play the last two games, Washington center Landen Hatchett announces he will miss the rest of the season with a head/neck/spine injury. He says he plans to return in 2027. pic.twitter.com/SulOK6oyoV — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 26, 2026

Hatchett, a 17-game starter over three seasons, met with medical staff last week during the bye and learned of his medical situation.

While a promosing player since arriving at the UW, the center has had to deal with nonstop injuries that have prevented him from being recognized as one of the college game's better players at his position.

As a freshman in 2023 for the national runner-up team, Hatchett suffered a knee injury during practice for the Sugar Bowl and a CFP semifinal game against Texas.

A year ago, he started the first eight games before he broke his right snapping wrist in a 42-25 victory over Illinois at Husky Stadium.

Hatchett was able to finish that game and even tried to play the next one at Wisconsin, but had to give in to surgery.

While he was expected to be medically cleared and return this past summer, Hatchett ended up having two wrist surgeries that prevented him from reclaiming his starting job when the season began.

In his absence, Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich started five games at center before moving to left offensive guard as the starter for the past two. Presumably, he will move back to center for this week's game at Nebraska and thereafter.