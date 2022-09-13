Photo Gallery: Last Look at UW'S 52-6 Pulverizing of Portland State

Twelve months ago, everyone in Seattle was still trying to get over the shock of a well-regarded University of Washington football team, nationally ranked and all, somehow losing 13-7 to Montana, an FCS team from the Big Sky Conference.

While always a tough bunch, the Grizzlies are still a full football tier below the Huskies in the bigger scheme of things in college football.

Some consider the outcome the worst in what is now 133 years of UW football history.

Finally, it is being swept aside.

A coaching change, many roster changes, an offensive change and two blowout victories have enabled people to move on and consider the UW football future instead of the past.

It helped that the Huskies took out their most recent football frustrations on another Big Sky team last Saturday, beating Portland State 52-6 at Husky Stadium, a game in which photographer Skylar Lin captured so eloquently here in the accompanying gallery.

Consider the Big Sky disaster, case closed.

UW 52, Portland State 6 The Huskies had their way with a Big Sky opponent this time after getting upset by Montana in 2021. 10 Gallery 10 Images

This week it's on to much tougher opposition, with the Huskies hosting 11th-ranked Michigan State. However, the odds-makers have the UW as a slight favorite entering this intersectional matchup in Seattle.

The Huskies and the Spartans haven't played in a quarter of a century, since a Jim Lambright team took a 52-23 victory over the Big Ten entry in the 1997 Aloha Bowl in Honolulu.

These two teams haven't met in Seattle for 52 years, since Sonny Sixkiller led the Jim Owens-coached Huskies to a stunning 42-16 win in the 1970 season opener.

Michigan State and the UW have played three times altogether, counting a 27-11 Husky loss in East Lansing in 1969.

If recent trends hold up, Saturday's game might be the most competitive yet.

