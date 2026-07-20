LaVista Out To Regain Blaise-ing Speed At UW, Show It Off

Shortly before the fifth University of Washington spring football practice began, Blaise LaVista showed off his hands.

Just a glimpse to the outsiders.

For a few minutes, the freshman from Libertyville, Illinois, played catch with sophomore wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck.

Then everyone went off to their springtime roles, with the 6-foot-2, 197-pound LaVista left to blend into the background once more and pursue his knee rehabilitation for a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during his senior high school season.

People it seems are eager to see the newcomer's legs in action once he is fully recovered and medically cleared to join the Huskies.

From a 2024 game for Libertyville High School, LaVista, with his trackman speed, made himself part of Illinois schoolboy folklore after he caught 4 passes and scored three times -- covering 90, 95 and 51 yards.

Someone joked back then that it was continuously Hasta LaVista for the defense.

"As soon as I got the ball in my hands, I looked up and saw green grass, and I turned the burners on," he told the Chicago Tribune of the first score. "I knew nobody on this field could catch up with me. Once I got around the corner, I knew I was gone."

Blaise LaVista was a spectator all spring recovering from a knee injury. | Dan Raley

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Since his explosive outing, LaVista transferred to the much bigger Lincoln-Way East High School to play with quarterback Jonas Williams, now at USC, and wear a colorful football jersey that had stars and stripes covering his shoulder pads.

He lasted eight games in his new surroundings before his ACL gave way on yet another touchdown catch.

Blaise LaVista stretched out during spring ball. | Dan Raley

Wearing a back sleeve on his right leg, he took part in stretching exercises before each UW April practice, as well as that impromptu game of catch with Roebuck, but otherwise all he could do was watch. The Spring Game made him want to run out on the field and join in.

"Blaise said to me, 'Coach, I can't wait to get back, to get out there. I've never had a chance to get out there. All I thought about was how much fun it looked,' " Fisch repeated.

What he's done: While his eight-game Lincoln Way-East stats were not readily retrievable, LaVista caught 107 passes for 2,538 yards and 39 touchdowns -- with an amazing 24 scores coming as a junior -- in two seasons for Libertyville. Holding mostly MAC offers, he received a UW scholarship proposal on July 1 a year ago and committed 18 days later.

Starter or not: LaVista is going to need some time before he's back to optimum health. During the 13th spring practice, he came up lame while jogging with his teammates and needed a trainer to check him out. Yet a UW starting job someday would be something for him to pursue. After all, it's been a while since Husky Stadium fans have seen a Husky pass-catcher go 90 yards.