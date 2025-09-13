Leroy Bryant Is Ready Wherever and Whenever You Need Him
Three plays into the second quarter of the Washington-UC Davis game, Husky cornerback Tacario Davis came over in a hurry to make a fully extended interception.
However, he paid a price for it. Davis was left shaken up on the field after either landing on the football or coming down on an unforgiving artificial surface.
He was helped to the Husky sideline. He was in pain. He didn't play again.
Down its best coverage defensive back, Jedd Fisch's staff turned to its most versatile secondary member -- Leroy Bryant.
The 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore from Farifield, California, went from starting nickelback to emergency fill-in at corner.
"Leroy has ability to play outside and inside," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
In other words, anywhere the ball is thrown.
Mishael Powell previously was capable of doing just that, with Elijah Molden similarly talented enough to step into any one of the five defensive-back slots that involve corner, safety and nickel.
It's always been that way for Bryant.
In reciting his resume once more, the savvy player appeared in seven games for the Huskies' 2023 national runner-up team and still retained his redshirt status -- because three of those outings were in the preseason, which didn't count against his allotment.
A year ago, Bryant was a cornerback who was injured when the season began, but recovered in time to play in six games.
He started the Sun Bowl instead of season-long regular Thaddeus Dixon for reasons still not fully explained because Bryant played only the opening series on defense, as if his teammate got docked for some reason. Or beat out.
Either way, Bryant has started the past three Husky football games as he settles in to greater responsibility while still just a sophomore.
While Fisch is focused on making this a successful season for the Huskies, his recent use of Bryant came out of necessity and represents another eye on the future.
With current starters Ephesians Prysock and Davis in their senior years, Bryant stands to be the Huskies' top cornerback in 2026. He got another test run at that position in the UC Davis game. He had a pair of tackles.
He seemed comfortable after leaving nickel to redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark for three quarters.
Bryant and Clark battled for the starting job there throughout the spring and fall, with Bryant finally pulling ahead midway through the latter camp.
They could be the starting corners next season while doing whatever is asked of them now.
"Both of those guys have done a nice job," Fisch said, "and will continue to get better in the days ahead."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: