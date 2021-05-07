Linebacker Calvert Leaves UW After Providing Hit of the Spring

The sophomore from California had his Husky career derailed by a serious knee injury.

Inside linebacker Josh Calvert apparently was no longer willing to wait for his opportunity with the University of Washington football program and has left the team six days following he spring game.

A 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore from Oak Park, California, Calvert enjoyed the biggest hit of the spring, leveling redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday with a ferocious tackle yet he never appeared in a regulation game for the Huskies after getting injured early in his career.

"He needs to keep showing that," UW defensive coordinator Bob Gregory said at the time of Calvert's impressive blow. "It was a great play."

On Friday, an athletic department official confirmed that Calvert had left the team voluntarily.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake had warned that some player movement might in the offing following spring practice because of all the talent on hand.

Calvert, who was running with the third unit during spring drills, arrived early to the UW in 2019 and took part in spring practice back then. An overly physical player, he seemed likely to play on special teams right away as a true freshman.

However, the linebacker suffered a serious knee injury that fall that required surgery and a long recovery. He missed all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Calvert is one of three linebacker brothers on the college football scene. Older sibling Bo is a starter at UCLA. Younger brother Ethan will join Utah this year after picking the Utes over the UW, UCLA and USC.

