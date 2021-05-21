Josh Calvert Will Transfer to Utah, Play Alongside Younger Brother

The inside linebacker was the UW's lone player to leave the program this spring.

Inside linebacker Josh Calvert, the University of Washington's lone spring defector, will transfer to Pac-12 rival Utah and put himself in competition with his younger brother for playing time.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Calvert, a sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, disclosed his next step on Thursday night on social media. A Pac-12 rule change this week enables him to play right away at the rival conference school without having to sit out.

His sibling, Ethan, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman inside linebacker who was recruited hard by the Huskies, joins the Utes this season.

Both Calverts played for Oak Christian School in Oak Park, California, as did their older brother, Bo, now a starting linebacker for UCLA.

While linebacker toughness has always been the common denominator for the three Calvert brothers, Josh was unique from the others in that he also played quarterback at Oak Christian.

His UW football career, which once looked so promising, was derailed by an unfortunate injury.

After enrolling early at the school in 2019, the middle Calvert had a productive spring practice and seemed to put himself in position to play early for the Huskies, likely on special teams.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury in fall camp, one that required a fairly lengthy rehabilitation and cost him the entire 2019 season. At the season-ending Las Vegas Bowl, he was in street clothes, tossing around a football.

When the Huskies played a four-game pandemic season last fall, Calvert still wasn't ready to join the fray.

He never appeared in a regular-season game at the UW.

This spring, he played most with the Husky third unit at inside linebacker and no doubt got impatient with that. He had the hit of the spring, upending redshirt freshman tailback Jay'Veon Sunday with a ferocious tackle, but that still wasn't enough to keep him in Seattle.

