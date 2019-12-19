HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

LISTEN: 2020 Signing Day Show with 4th and Inches Podcast

Mike Martin
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind the Numbers: 2020 Football Recruiting

Mike Martin

In one of his final acts as Washington Huskies coach, Chris Petersen helped Jimmy Lake put together the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, and tops in the Pac-12 Conference. Mike Martin looks at some of the stories Behind the Numbers for the 2020 football recruiting class.

Huskies Hope What Happens in Vegas, Doesn't Stay in Vegas

Dan Raley

UW football team will try to avoid a bowl letdown, which has happened before

Jaxson Kirkland: Is He Next Great UW O-Lineman?

Dan Raley

Trey Adams and Nick Harris pass mantle to big kid with Husky pedigree.

Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: On the Dawgfather’s List

Mike Martin

Over the next week Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Mike Martin will look at Chris Petersen’s legacy at the University of Washington. Part 1 is a look at how close Chris Petersen was to becoming a Husky assistant in the early 1990s. He was at the top of Don James' list.

Behind the Numbers: UW Men's Basketball Over Seattle U

Mike Martin

The final score reads 81-59 but that's not the whole story. Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin looks at the stories Behind the Numbers.

Recipe for Success: No UW Recruiting Defections

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake kept Husky recruiting class together even with coaching change

Jim McCurdy (1923-2019): His First Huskies Game Was the Rose Bowl

Dan Raley

Huskies standout center, an All-Coast recipient, dies at 96

Imagine If Don James Didn't Quit in 1993; Lynn Madsen Does

Dan Raley

What would Husky football look like now had the legendary coach stayed?

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

Dan Raley

Huskies replay a time when a famous person came to their bowl-game rescue.

Marc Goudeau (1969-2019): He Was a Husky and a Bronco

Dan Raley

He pulled on a uniform for Washington and Boise State during his college career.