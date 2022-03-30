Skip to main content

Little-Used TE, Punter Leave Huskies Before Spring Practice Begins

Mark West and Triston Brown are the latest players to move on after the coaching change.

They waited and waited and waited for a chance to play, until they could wait no longer.

On the eve of University of Washington spring practice, redshirt freshman tight end Mason West and sophomore punter Triston Brown have left the program, as first reported by the Seattle Times.

Typically, departures of players such as these two aren't announced by the school and are made known only when media members notice they're no longer on the online roster. 

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound West from Whittier, California, missed nearly all of spring practice a year ago, watching in street clothes while dealing with some unspecified injury. He was No. 80 and never appeared in a game over two seasons with the Huskies.

Alex Cook, Asa Turner and Mark West were injured for the 2021 spring game.

Mason West (80) sat out the 2021 spring game with an injury.

Brown arrived in the same recruiting class with tight end and fellow California Mark Redman, and now both have moved on. Once last season ended, Redman transferred to San Diego State.

The concern among UW tight ends such as Redman and West is that Kalen DeBoer will rely on them less than previous coach Jimmy Lake, who favored using two at a time.

Triston Brown will try to claim the UW punting job.

Punter Triston Brown has left the program.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown, who was one of the oldest UW players and approaching his 25th birthday, hadn't played since 2018, when he suited up for a season at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California. He wore No. 32.

He spent a pair of seasons backing up the now graduated Race Porter, who averaged 48.5 yards per punt that left him fourth-ranked in the nation last season.

Brown, who generally was some 10 yards behind Porter in his punting ability, averaged just 37 yards a kick in his lone JC season.

He no doubt wasn't comfortable with the new coaching staff handing out a scholarship to Idaho State transfer Kevin Ryan, who better resembled Porter than Brown. Ryan averaged 45.6 yards per punt to rank fifth nationally among all FCS players at his position.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Jordan Sanford visited Texas Tech, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Speedy Texas Cornerback, Converted QB

By Dan Raley59 minutes ago
UW offensive lineman Robert Wyrsch, Geirean Hatchett and Vic Curne watch Pro Day.
Football

Pro Day Brings Out Dozen Prospects, Half the UW Team to Watch

By Dan Raley8 hours ago
Ulumoo Ale (68) towers over his teammates at the 2019 Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 68): Complete Makeover Could Make Ale Flourish

By Dan Raley11 hours ago
Chuck Morrell talks defense with the UW football press corps.
Football

A Moment with New Co-Defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell

By Dan Raley14 hours ago
Jerry Mixon has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Another Mixon Draws Scholarship Offer from UW

By Dan RaleyMar 29, 2022
Ryan Grubb breaks down the UW offense.
Football

A Moment with the New Husky Offensive Mastermind

By Dan RaleyMar 28, 2022
Kalen DeBoer addresses UW personnel entering spring ball.
Football

Huskies Enter Spring Ball Short of Running Backs, Missing Ulofoshio

By Dan RaleyMar 28, 2022
Kalen DeBoer, meet Jayden Wayne.
Football

Husky Stadium Is One Busy Place as Spring Practice Looms

By Dan RaleyMar 28, 2022