Little-Used TE, Punter Leave Huskies Before Spring Practice Begins

Mark West and Triston Brown are the latest players to move on after the coaching change.

They waited and waited and waited for a chance to play, until they could wait no longer.

On the eve of University of Washington spring practice, redshirt freshman tight end Mason West and sophomore punter Triston Brown have left the program, as first reported by the Seattle Times.

Typically, departures of players such as these two aren't announced by the school and are made known only when media members notice they're no longer on the online roster.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound West from Whittier, California, missed nearly all of spring practice a year ago, watching in street clothes while dealing with some unspecified injury. He was No. 80 and never appeared in a game over two seasons with the Huskies.

Mason West (80) sat out the 2021 spring game with an injury. Dan Raley

Brown arrived in the same recruiting class with tight end and fellow California Mark Redman, and now both have moved on. Once last season ended, Redman transferred to San Diego State.

The concern among UW tight ends such as Redman and West is that Kalen DeBoer will rely on them less than previous coach Jimmy Lake, who favored using two at a time.

Punter Triston Brown has left the program. UW Athletics

Brown, who was one of the oldest UW players and approaching his 25th birthday, hadn't played since 2018, when he suited up for a season at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California. He wore No. 32.

He spent a pair of seasons backing up the now graduated Race Porter, who averaged 48.5 yards per punt that left him fourth-ranked in the nation last season.

Brown, who generally was some 10 yards behind Porter in his punting ability, averaged just 37 yards a kick in his lone JC season.

He no doubt wasn't comfortable with the new coaching staff handing out a scholarship to Idaho State transfer Kevin Ryan, who better resembled Porter than Brown. Ryan averaged 45.6 yards per punt to rank fifth nationally among all FCS players at his position.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven