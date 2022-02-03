Look On the Bright Side, UW Got a Linebacker Upgrade

The Pittsburgh transfer is expected to be in the middle of everything.

Cam Bright and the University of Washington football team met on what amounts to a college dating website — transferportal.com.

They looked at each other's profiles and saw that they were a possible match.

One thing led to another.

Bright comes to the Huskies as one of seven transfers signed since Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff took over. A two-year starter for Pittsburgh who went through Senior Day festivities with his old team. Possibly another Edefuan Ulofoshio, though he answers to a much shorter name. A team captain.

"I think that's a big deal," DeBoer said of Bright's leadership experience. "Just like all of these things, when we bring this team together, it's not just who they are as football players, but who they are as people. We have to have every roster spot mean something and it has to be character-related.

"Cam's played a lot of games in his college career. Just looking at that position, and the need we had there, it was a perfect fit."

Cam Bright (38) celebrates with his Pitt teammates. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Even his jersey No. 38 is readily available at the UW, with only redshirt freshman punter Jack McCallister claiming it.

DeBoer explained how Bright asked as many questions about the Huskies as they did about him in the courting process, wanting to know who was on the roster and what the expectations were for success.

Apparently satisfied, he moved from the ACC to the Pac-12 Conference, filling a linebacker roster spot vacated by former starter Jackson Sirmon, who transferred to California.

Bright will compete for one of two No. 1 inside jobs, mixing in with returnees Carson Bruener (6 career starts), Daniel Heimuli (2), Ulofoshio (12) and others.

Should he start alongside Ulofoshio, a 2020 second-team All-Pac-12 selection, that would significantly upgrade the speed of the Huskies' second row.

Cam Bright went through Senior Day at Pitt. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

DeBoer said the former Panther runs extremely well, is a fearless competitor and doesn't shy from contact. He had 182 tackles at Pitt, 20.5 for lost yardage.

He has the potential to make a somewhat soft UW defense in 2021 a lot tougher.

"He's not scared at all to come down and hit you in the hole," he coach said. "I think he's going to add a lot to our team."

It's a date.

