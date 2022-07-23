Luciano Takes Center Stage for Huskies, Starter at Last

The 2021 University of Washington football team always had great intentions that never materialized, with some even ending up in disaster.

Such was the case two spring practices ago when since- departed nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles intercepted a pass and lumbering offensive lineman Corey Luciano gave chase.

At midfield, Luciano tried to punch the ball out of the defensive back's hands to no avail. He next chose to chase the much speedier Radley-Hiles all the way to the goal line, a decision he would come to regret.

Once the play was over, Luciano pulled off his helmet and stood bent over for several minutes as if he was about to lose his lunch. He spent several more uncomfortable minutes with his back against a stadium wall and his face looking skyward before rejoining the action. The scene would have been comical if it wasn't so agonizing.

Luciano, however, has recovered quite nicely. Fifteen months later, he's standing fully erect and taking only deep breaths. He's the No. 1 center entering fall camp, prepared to start his first game for the Huskies in his fourth and final season and at his fourth position.

"I think he's done a very nice job," new UW coach Kalen DeBoer said, bringing up Luciano's name unprompted during spring ball. "He's been very consistent. That's what we're looking for."

It's been quite a football journey for the 6-foot-4, 291-pound Luciano to get to this point.

He played at Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, which is 20 miles east of Oakland, where his teammates were UW place-kicker Peyton Henry and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, the former Husky signal-caller.

Luciano played a junior-college season for Diablo Valley College, which was 10 miles from home, and then he sat out in 2018 to preserve three years of eligibility at his next stop.

ESPN named him the top JC offensive guard in the nation. Once in Seattle, the Huskies made Luciano a backup tight end. Then a tackle. Next a guard. And finally a center.

"He's a smart guy who can pick things up real quick,' Husky line coach Scott Huff said. "So he adds a ton of value to us."

UW CENTER DEPTH

1) Corey Luciano, 6-4, 291, Sr., Danville, Calif.

2) Geirean Hatchett, 6-4, 299, R-Fresh., Ferndale, Wash.

3) Owen Prentice, 6-3, 299, R-Fresh., Seattle, Wash.

Luciano takes responsibility of a position where the past three Husky starters have been drafted by NFL teams in Luke Wattenberg, Nick Harris and Coleman Shelton, and the UW centers well before that in Rudy Mucha, Roy McKasson, Ray Mansfield, Bruce Jarvis, Ray Pinney, Blair Bush, Tom Turnure, Bern Brostek, Ed Cunningham, Frank Garcia and Olin Kreutz enjoyed memorable careers.

With 20 UW games under his belt, Luciano will anchor the middle of an offensive line that greatly underperformed last season. He has a reputation for doing whatever is needed.

He became a tight end in 2019, largely because the Huskies were short-handed and asked him to help out there. He's entered the game on goal-line and third-down situations.

"It's naive to think that things won't happen," Luciano said of his many position changes. "I'm along for the ride."

As DeBoer prepares to jumpstart a stagnant Husky offense, his first-unit center is encouraged to be a starter in this effort and he likes what he sees in the new offense that's been installed.

"Explosive," Luciano said. "It's definitely catered to us. We're going to be very physical and explosive. It's going to be good."

As long as he doesn't have to run nearly the length of the field on plays, Luciano should hold up just tine.

Conclusion: With so much struggle for the offensive line in 2021, it's perplexing the previous coaching staff didn't use Luciano more last season. He's a guy who likes to mix it up. The DeBoer staff made sure to find a spot for Luciano. Behind him is Geirean Hatchett, a promising redshirt freshman who likewise can play every position on the line, though you won't see him at tight end, and Owen Prentice, who has a stocky, low-leverage frame that seems made for center.

