Manu Ruled Out of UW Opener, Has Playing Options to Consider
Jacob Manu, the linebacker transfer from Arizona, won't be medically cleared from a knee injury in time to play in the University of Washington's Saturday night football opener against Colorado State, coach Jedd Fisch said.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Manu represents the most highly decorated FBS player on the Husky roster -- as the only one who has been rewarded as a first-team all-conference selection, earning those honors in 2023 in the Pac-12, while leading the league in tackles with 116.
However, the senior from Santa Ana, California, has been attempting to fast-track his return from a non-contact ACL tear suffered in a 34-7 loss to Colorado last October 18, which could be really pushing the recovery time.
Fisch also said junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker has not been fully cleared just yet from an Achilles tendon tear suffered 11 months ago, nor has freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who's trying to bounce back from a high school knee injury.
Throughout spring ball and fall camp, Manu has been very determined in his recovery efforts.
"I think we're very, very, very, close, which is probably the best I can tell you," Fisch said at his Monday media briefing. " But then we have to make a decision on what we're going to do."
The options are: 1) have him sit out this season after missing half of last season; 2) return on a limited basis and play in no more than four regular-season games, and the postseason if that happens, which would preserve a redshirt year; or 3) come back with no limitations.
"We need to look at all that and what we need to do there," Fisch said.
What could impact the decision is making sure Manu returns healthy enough and in top football condition to advance his NFL pursuits. Eighteen scouts have made recent visits to UW practice looking over the talent, the coach said.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Parker tore his Achilles while having possibly the best game of his Husky career at Rutgers on September 27.
Likewise, he's been determined in his recovery efforts, though for one practice he had to climb up on a training table and have a trainer examine him.
"Jayvon is probably not fully cleared, but we're still waiting to see -- but he might," Fisch said, trying to sound hopeful.
