McDuffie Goes 5-for-5 in First-Team All-Pac-12 Honors

It's unanimous for Trent McDuffie — he's one highly decorated football player.

The University of Washington cornerback earned his fifth first-team All-Pac-12 selection in five postseason teams released, this one coming from Phil Steele football magazine.

One of seven Huskies singled out, McDuffie was joined by fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon and offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, who were picked to the second team; defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon and punter Race Porter, chosen to the third team; and wide receiver Terrell Bynum, a fourth-teamer.

McDuffie previously received first-team, all-conference honors from the Pac-12 coaches, Pro Football Focus, West Coast CFB and the Associated Press. The AP also named him to the third team of its All-America team.

It's probably time for the sophomore from Westminster, California, to move on to the NFL draft, though he hasn't made public declaration of his future plans yet. He had 36 tackles this season, including 4 tackles for loss, and 6 pass breakups.

McDuffie's running mate, Gordon, is another sophomore defensive back who's expected to go high in the draft, but he hasn't made his future football intentions public yet either. He finished with 46 tackles, intercepted 2 passes and had 7 pass break-ups.

Kirkland is a junior left tackle and a four-year UW starter who has announced his intentions to enter the draft. He started 10 of 12 games, dealing with nagging injuries.

Among the third-teamers selected from the UW, Sirmon is a sophomore who led the Huskies in tackles with 92, including 4 TFLs, and he intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.

Letuligasenoa, a sophomore, started 11 of 12 games on the Husky defensive line and finished with 36 tackles, including 6 TFLs, and even intercepted a pass.

Porter, a senior, led the Pac-12 in punting with a 48.5-yard average, which ranked him fourth nationally.

On the fourth team, Bynum, a junior, finished with 26 catches for 436 yards and 4 TDs.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven