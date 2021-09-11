September 11, 2021
McMillan and Bynum Take Part in UW Warmups in Michigan

The presence of those two players could bolster the Huskies' depleted receiving corps.
Wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Terrell Bynum took part in early warmups for the University of Washington before Saturday's game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium, seemingly bolstering a position area greatly depleted by injuries for last week's opener.

Both players were starters when the 2020 season ended and had maintained those roles throughout spring practice and early in fall camp.

McMillan, however, injured a hand that reportedly required surgery, while Bynum sat out a couple of weeks of practice with some sort of unexplained injury. Bynum, a junior, is entering his third season as a starter. McMillan is a second-year freshman.

Neither player was in uniform for the Montana game, which resulted in a 13-7 upset.

The situation for Rome Odunze, a second-year freshman and yet another returning starter, was unclear in Michigan. He was in uniform last Saturday in Seattle but he wasn't used.

Coach Jimmy Lake later indicated Odunze and the aforementioned two players were week-to-week in their availability.

As the teams warmed up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Odunze wasn't immediately visible and his availability was unknown.   

Without those three receivers, the Huskies were forced to start a pair of second-year freshmen in Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn Polk and former opt-out Taj Davis against Montana. Polk lasted just one play, catching a 13-yard pass, but received a chest injury on the play that sent him to the hospital for emergency surgery.

That left Sawyer Racanelli and Michigan transfer Giles Jackson, a second-year freshman and a sophomore, to pull extended duty as reserves against Montana. 

