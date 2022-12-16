McMillan's Undecided, But Says There's Unfinished Business at UW

Jalen McMillan is usually as serious as his bookend University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is fun-loving. Point blank rather than earning brownie points. Stoic rather than smiling.

Oh, that doesn't mean that McMillan can't crack a joke or flash a grin in the aftermath of a big Husky victory, but more often than not you get the sense that he's always on an important mission.

Such is the case when this 6-foot-1, 186-pound sophomore from Fresno, California, is peppered with a series of rapid-fire questions about him and his future football prospects a little less than two weeks away from playing the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl.

Let's get right to it: McMillan was asked if he had given any thought to sitting out this Dec. 29 bowl outing in San Antonio, such as college players all over the country are doing with their postseason outings, simply to protect his NFL interests?

"I'm playing in this game 100 percent," he said. "There's really no ups and outs. I want this win."

McMillan, coming off a team-leading 71 catches and 8 touchdowns, while supplying 1,040 receiving yards, the latter 48 shy of Odunze, was quizzed about whether or not he'll be returning for the 2023 college football season and what factors enter into that.

"What plays into my decision is just my confidence in myself," he said. "I feel like there's unfinished business here at U-Dub. But then again, I'm still, you know, talking to my family and still deciding on what I should do. It's all in the works."

MCMILLAN'S MONSTER SEASON The Husky pass-catcher led his team in catches with 71 during the regular season. 10 Gallery 10 Images

Does Husky quarterback Michael Penix's very public announcement that he'll be signing up for another season impact McMillan at all?

"Knowing he's coming back, it provides me with so much comfort," he said. "Having a guy like Mike back there, so poised, is what I need, what we all need."

With those 71 receptions of his and other high-end pass-catching stats, isn't that enough to sell the NFL on your talents right now? Wouldn't that make early entry into the draft almost a given?

"Not yet," McMillan said. "I feel like I have a lot of things to do still. I feel like I haven't accomplished everything I wanted to do before I came to U-Dub."

And, finally, will it prove intriguing to him, with so many Husky teammates caught up in in the same situation of deciding whether to use remaining eligibility or go straight into the draft, to learn who does what?"

"It's alway interesting," McMillan said, who's a fourth-year UW player. "I came in with these guys. Seeing them be just so young and evolve into NFL-caliber builders is pretty insane."

While anything is possible, it just sounds from the tone of his responses that it should be no surprise whatsoever, with or without Odunze, if McMcMillan chooses to play another season in Montlake.

