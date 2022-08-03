Megwa Enters Portal, Thanks Lake Staff for Husky Opportunity

Emeka Megwa surfaced on social media on Tuesday night, revealing he'd entered the transfer portal and thanking University of Washington football coaches for the opportunity to play at the school.

What was noteworthy was the freshman running back's message, which seemed to indicate his Husky football experience didn't end well.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Megwa from Fort Worth, Texas, offered his gratitude to Jimmy Lake's departed staff — not Kalen DeBoer and company now in place who are preparing to open fall camp on Thursday.

Mega didn't respond to a message asking whether he had left the UW voluntarily.

A 4-star recruit, Megwa signed with Lake's coaches 13 months ago, choosing the Huskies over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State, forgoing his entire senior year of high school.

He suffered a preseason knee injury with his high school team and chose to enroll in college and come to Seattle to begin his rehabilitation. He wasn't able to practice last fall.

During spring football with DeBoer, Megwa underwent a second surgery and went home to Texas, according to a teammate. He never attended any UW practices. It wasn't clear how debilitating his injury was and whether he would ever be the same player.

Once spring ball was over, Megwa simply disappeared from the Husky roster without fanfare. A school official confirmed he had transferred out.

