Megwa Reportedly Headed to Oklahoma

Former University of Washington running back Emeka Megwa reportedly will transfer to Oklahoma, according to multiple websites, including All Sooners from the Sports Illustrated network.

Curiously none of these organizations cite any sources verifying the player's enrollment or intention to join the Big 12 soon to be SEC school in Norman, Oklahoma.

Megwa's Twitter account makes no such mention that he will become a Sooner either, but that doesn't mean he won't.

A 4-star recruit, the 6-foot, 213-pound back from Fort Worth, Texas, was one of former UW coach Jimmy Lake's biggest recruits. He chose the Huskies over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State, and accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers.

A year ago, Megwa was injured in the preseason at Timber Creek High school, which he joined after transferring from Nolan Catholic High, where he had rushed for more than 3,000 yards and scored 45 touchdowns in three previous seasons.

Facing rehabilitation, he chose to graduate early from high school and come to Seattle last September to attend classes and presumably recover under UW supervision.

Yet Megwa never practiced or played in a game for Washington, which underwent a coaching change from Lake to Kalen DeBoer during his time in the city.

He was still on the roster during spring ball, but he had a second surgery and went home to Texas, according to a UW teammate.

In June, the school verified that Megwa had left the program, though it wasn't clear if he did so voluntarily. A power back, he wasn't necessarily an ideal fit for the new spread offense that takes a pass-first approach.

DeBoer sort of tiptoed around the situation when asked about Megwa's departure.

"When you look at our offense and the numbers we have there, and how it all comes together, he's a great kid, he's going to do a great job and have a great career," the Husky coach said. "He's still working through getting healthy and everything. I'm going to wish him the best for sure."



Three weeks ago, Megwa announced he had entered the transfer portal and he thanked Lake and his staff for his time in Montlake without mentioning the new Husky coaching staff.

All of which led to this question that remains unanswered: Is Megwa, following a pair of surgeries, damaged goods?

As the photo demonstrates, he certainly is into weight lifting and fitness, and carries an impressive physique. While modern medicine should enable him to play again, it's unclear if he'll be the prolific running back who drew 40-plus scholarship offers.

Either way, following a normal academic progression, Megwa should be a college freshman this fall anyway.

