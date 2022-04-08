Megwa Won't Join Huskies Until the Fall

Touted running back Emeka Megwa, nowhere to be found during the University of Washington's first five spring practices, remains in recovery from an injury and won't be available to the Huskies until into next fall at the earliest.

Coach Kalen DeBoer, while not offering any details, said the 6-foot, 200-pound Megwa from Fort Worth, Texas, still faces a long recovery period.

"He will not be with us all spring, throughout the summer and maybe a little bit into the fall," DeBoer said.

Megwa suffered some sort of leg injury last year as he prepared to play his senior year for Timber Creek High School. After not playing in the first four games, he announced he would graduate early and enroll at the UW.

Jimmy Lake and his staff were purposely vague about Megwa's situation, suggesting that he was attending practices and catching passes. Watching practice was more like it.

It's been suggested but not confirmed that Mega arrived early in Seattle to have surgery and recover under the care of the UW medical staff.

Either way, he has not bounced back from his injury and his situation continues to drag on.

Megwa, who ran for more than 3,000 yards and scored 40 touchdowns in his Texas schoolboy career without playing as a senior, is one of the UW's most highly regarded running-back recruits in a couple of decades.

With 37 scholarship offers in all, he chose the Huskies over Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State and Arkansas.

