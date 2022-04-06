UW Fresh Start (No. 78): Mele Has Waited a Long Time for His Second Start

The veteran lineman is getting a long look as the first-teamer at right tackle.

Twenty-one games and two and a half seasons have passed since Matteo Mele received his big break, his moment in the spotlight, finally his name over the public-address system.

On a cool night in Tucson, Arizona, in a city he knows well because he calls it home, Mele started at center for Chris Petersen's University of Washington football team, replacing an injured Nick Harris.

By all accounts, on Oct. 12, 2019, Mele held his own in a lopsided 55-27 victory over the Arizona Wildcats. His individual reviews were favorable, the team outcome desirable.

Yet a week later, Mele returned to reserve duty as Harris recovered sufficiently to reclaim his spot, finish the season and then enter the NFL draft.

With Harris moving on, it wouldn't have been farfetched at all to assume that Mele would become the starting center in 2020.

However, the UW replaced a retiring Petersen by installing Jimmy Lake as head coach and Lake's staff moved then fifth-year senior Luke Wattenberg from left guard and put him over the ball. Mele remained as the back-up. He played in one of four games during the pandemic-shortened season.

In 2021, Wattenberg returned as the No. 1 center but Mele changed positions, trying another path that might make him a starter. He became Vic Curne's back-up at right tackle. He played in 10 games and split time in multiple outings, but Curne started all 12.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Mele couldn't have been faulted had he hit the transfer portal, but he's pressed on as a Husky.

Today, he's playing for a third UW coach in Kalen DeBoer and he's opened spring practice as the No. 1 right tackle, playing next to Curne, who's moved to right guard.

He's got a long way to go to solidify the position in his favor, but it's a start.

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 78.

Mele didn't play in the first two games of 2021, but by midseason he was spelling Curne on a regular basis and pulling his most minutes since his lone starting assignment.

"Shoot, Matteo's just been practicing really good," Huff said. "I kind of was thinking all these other guys rotate all the time, maybe mix it up a little bit and let this guy who's been practicing real well get some reps. It's worked out all right."

Wattenberg finally moved on and the Huskies need a center, but it appears Mele is fairly well entrenched at right tackle and the other guys determine a new starter over the ball. While playing for his third coach in DeBoer, he's been the No. 1 player at right tackle as spring practice continues into its second week and it feels right.

UW Starter or Not: Mele easily could end up as the Husky starter at his tackle spot, but he knows better than to get too comfortable. The coaches are always looking to move players around, seeking the best combination of blockers. Wattenberg kind of emerged unexpectedly at center, cutting into Mele's progress back then. It's up to the Arizonan to protect what he has now.

