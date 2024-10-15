Midseason Report: How Will Rogers Grades Out at QB
Right away, Will Rogers cautioned everyone that, as the University of Washington quarterback, he wasn't the second coming of Michael Penix Jr. He admittedly couldn't match some of the throws that the Heisman Trophy runner-up made routine. He didn't say this, but he didn't have Penix's offensive line either.
Seven games into the follow-up season, which with two byes and a possible bowl bid represents a midpoint, we take a closer look at the Mississippi State transfer and put a grade on his Husky experience so far.
Rogers, in our estimation and we're a hard grader, gets a B- on his mid-terms.
He's proven to be an accurate passer, completing 72 percent of his throws to rank seventh in the country in this finesse category, but his football team holds up a ho-hum 4-3 overall record, 2-2 in Big Ten play, and he just followed up his best game as a Husky against Michigan with his worst outing against Iowa.
The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Rogers came to the UW to improve his NFL stock and he likely hasn't moved the needle on the meter much in that regard.
The bottom line is can you win games? Even with a supporting cast that could be better -- i.e., the offensive line -- can you figure in as an X factor that makes you a feared presence rising above any obstacles and produces victories? Can you be more Aaron Rodgers than Will Rogers?
The Husky quarterback had a 23-17 record as a starter at Mississippi State and, if things play out in Montlake as expected going forward, he likely breaks even with the UW during the regular season and goes 6-6.
Stat-wise, Rogers has completed 153 of 212 passes for 1,820 yards and 13 touchdowns, with just 2 interceptions, which are productive numbers for sure. Besides his high completion percentage, he ranks 18th nationally in passing efficiency at 162.63, tied for 21st in total passing TDs with his 13 scores and 22nd in completions per game at 21.86.
Rogers earlier had a lot of issues in taking direct snaps, which is mandatory for him to fix in order to get a sniff as a pro prospect. He's lately forced a few passes trying to make things happen. He's had red-zone issues. He's split time at quarterback with freshman Demond Williams Jr. The pros will ask him about all of this.
Players seem to gravitate to him as an enthusiastic leader, but he's got a ways to go -- maybe a couple more big victories similar to beating Michigan -- before he can interest the NFL in making him a draft pick. For now, he's probably an undrafted free agent when the time comes for Rogers to audition for the next level.
He's got a half-dozen games, assuming the Huskies earn a bowl bid, to sell himself and raise his grade.
