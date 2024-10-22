Midseason Report: UW D-Line Has Been Beat Up, Adequate So Far
The difference between the SEC and the rest of college football, some say, is those powerhouse programs from Georgia to LSU have defensive tackles to die for, imposing players who can turn a supposedly terrific team such as No. 1-ranked Texas into an also-ran over a matter of three hours in the trenches.
The Huskies only occasionally have been blessed by such a true monster in the middle, players who answer to Steve Emtman, Danny Shelton and Vita Vea.
Meantime, the UW has relied on undersized tough guys who eventually wear down. This was the case on the way to the CFP national championship game in January. This is the situation this season. Looking at the early Jedd Fisch recruiting returns, this is the inevitable going forward.
The Huskies currently rely on 6-foot-4, 305-pound senior Sebastian Valdez, a Montana State transfer and a noted strong man, and 6-foot-3, 307-pound senior Jacob Bandes, a sixth-year veteran who entered the season with three career starts.
They're backed up by 6-foot-2, 309-pound redshirt freshman Elinneus Davis, playing for the first time, and 6-foot-2, 368-pound senior Logan Sagapolu, a Miami transfer and previously a little-used offensive lineman who converted to defense once at the UW.
While the difference between these guys and what Georgia unleashes on people is light years, this patchwork crew has held up its end for the defense to limit opponents to 143.3 rushing yards per game, which is a middle of the road stat for FBS teams. Not great, but not porous. For that reason, we give this group a C+ grade at the midseason mark.
"We need to continue to build depth during the season," Fisch said. "I challenge our guys to always understand the goal is not to just get better in the offseason, you've got to get better in the season. That means you've got to get stronger and you've got to be ready to take on blocks, so all those guys are going to have to improve."
Fisch's staff was dealt a considerable manpower setback when 6-foot-2, 297-pound junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker ruptured an Achilles tendon at Rutgers while enjoying an exemplary outing -- Pro Football Focus graded him as the third-best DT nationwide that weekend -- and was lost for the season.
In a perfect world, Parker and his twin brother Armon would be healthy and starting next to each other for the Huskies as a pair of powerful and athletic defensive linemen from Detroit. However, both are out with injuries that will prevent them from playing until next fall at the earliest.
Valdez similarly has been slowed by injuries, though he continues to play on, starting all seven games and coming up with 25 tackles, including a sack. JC transfer Bryce Butler, who goes 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, played in the Huskies' first two games before he went out with unspecified health issues and he's trying to get back in the rotation.
If anyone has made significant progress this season it's Davis, who transformed his body over the offseason and has appeared in six of the UW's seven games. He picked up a sack against Eastern Michigan and knocked down a Michigan pass. He's athletic enough coming out of a stance. He could be a real difference-maker if can continue to build strength and size.
Over seven games, Davis and Valdez each have collected sacks, compared to the 2023 team that had just one over 15 games from a defensive tackle, the departed Ulumoo Ale,
With so many seniors manning the DL positions, and no one leaping out of the next recruiting class coming in as a potential game-wrecker, the Huskies no doubt will need to revisit the transfer portal to find future help.
