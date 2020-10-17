WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

Mike Yam, formerly of The Pac-12 Networks, still keeps a close eye on the conference football fortunes. He joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin to discuss the University of Washington's Pac-12 schedule.

They discuss the toughest opponent for the Huskies in 2020. Right out of the gate, the UW faces a stiff defense from California on the road. It's not the ideal way to break in a new quarterback or new offensive coordinator.

To end the regular season Washington faces Oregon in Eugene. Finishing the season won't be any easier than launching it.

Yam says the Pac-12 North is one of the toughest divisions in all of college football. Can the Huskies escape the conference unscathed?

Overall, which teams are the dark horses to win the North and South?

Listen below or watch the video above as Yam and Martin discuss these topics and much more.