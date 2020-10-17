SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

Mike Martin

Mike Yam, formerly of The Pac-12 Networks, still keeps a close eye on the conference football fortunes. He joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin to discuss the University of Washington's Pac-12 schedule. 

They discuss the toughest opponent for the Huskies in 2020. Right out of the gate, the UW faces a stiff defense from California on the road. It's not the ideal way to break in a new quarterback or new offensive coordinator.  

To end the regular season Washington faces Oregon in Eugene. Finishing the season won't be any easier than launching it. 

Yam says the Pac-12 North is one of the toughest divisions in all of college football.  Can the Huskies escape the conference unscathed?  

Overall, which teams are the dark horses to win the North and South?  

Listen below or watch the video above as Yam and Martin discuss these topics and much more.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Experienced a Painful and Emotional UW Return

After taking the Toledo head-coaching job, the former Husky offensive coordinator learned the MAC school had scheduled Washington and he couldn't believe it.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

JT Tuimoloau's 5-Star Work Ethic Separates Him from the Pack

There is no shortage of high school football players that are 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. What separates SI All-American JT Tuimoloau from the rest of the players in the country is his work-ethic.

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel's Return Fired Up Billy Joe Hobert

The former University of Washington quarterback remembered something that was said the year before that irked him entering the Toledo game.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Jack Westover Is a Money Player Now — Huskies Put Him on Scholarship

Former walk-on tight end has been rewarded with financial aid following a highly productive redshirt freshman season in 2019.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

UW Quarterbacks Go Under the Microscope Even More in Saturday Scrimmage

The four starting candidates will feel real decision-making pressure for the first time in the game-like weekend practice.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Who Are the Most Important UW Offensive and Special-Teams Players?

On our Dawg Thoughts podcast, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin single out the Huskies' most important offensive player, other than a quarterback, and the top special-teams player. See if you agree.

Mike Martin

WATCH/LISTEN: Yogi Roth Joins Dawg Thoughts Podcast

The Pac-12 Networks broadcaster sat down with Husky Maven's Kaila Olin to look at the state of college football. He had high praise for the Huskies.

Mike Martin

UW Suspends Husky Basketball Guard Naz Carter

Punishment is meted out to the senior from New York just six weeks before the college basketball season is set to begin.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huff and Puff: UW Offensive-Line Coach Putting Intriguing Pieces Together

The Husky assistant coach is sorting through a lot of big bodies to rebuild the front wall. The freshmen are nearly as impressive as the seniors.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Future Husky DL Rumbles 70 Yards for TD, Adds 2-point Conversion

Voi Tunuufi is known for his ability to get to the quarterbacks. Now this Washington Husky defensive lineman is building a reputation for finding the end zone.

Mike Martin