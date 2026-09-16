Mills Finds UW Blocking Issues Almost Un-Bear-Able

In sitting through a media inquisition, John Mills is like that bear you suddenly encounter on a trail up in the Cascades.

While he might seem a little disinterested at first, similar to that park animal foraging around for something to eat without looking up, you get the sense this prideful University of Washington offensive guard can be made angry if you push him just a little too far.

Such as pester him with one too many questions about two weeks of subpar Husky blocking performances.

Instead, while his tone is anything but jovial, Mills addresses the situation head on and practically accepts all of the blame himself, as the words come out in a low growl.

"Personally, I've got to be better just finishing blocks and getting to the second level," Mills said. "It's definitely substandard for me and it's unacceptable. Like, flat out, we need to be the strength of the team, the strength of this offense, and, right now, we need to be better. It's simple things. We're going to get it right. I have no doubt."

Incredibly, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound second-year player from San Franciso, with the flowing blond rock star tresses, brought up that play with which everyone repeatedly has questioned the Huskies' manhood.

Last play of the Apple Cup first half. Less than a yard to go. Fourth down. Mills against the Palouse on a combo block.

It was almost as if the Cougars parked a couple of tractors in the hole -- nothing got through.

Again, Mills pointed to himself as responsible for the metaphor that describes a less than dominant Husky season so far.

John Mills comes out of his stance against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

"First of all, how it's unacceptable that fourth-and-1 against Washington State was partially due to me," he said. "I can't have a bad block like that."

Indeed, the fact the UW didn't unleash more attitude and physicality up front against a pair of lesser opponents that were three- and four-touchdown underdogs has been a continuous topic of conversation.

In a media setting, Mills usually is a rather jovial guy, smiling and laughing as people want to know what he thinks about a variety of subjects.

John Mills comes close to ripping the helmet off a Washington State player's head. | Dave Sizer photo

He's one of the heart beats of these Huskies.

However, the issues dragging down this team hit too close to home for him and his fellow blockers.

"Right off, I agree the line has to be better -- starting with me," Mills said. "I think the guys we need were there. The talent is there. We've just got to finish the plays, finish the blocking. We got a little better against Utah State, but overall we just need to be the dominant O-line that we know we are."

Either that, or get out the bear spray.