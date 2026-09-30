Mills' Flirtation With Left Offensive Tackle Remains Real

Jedd Fisch calls it a rotation.

In baseball vernacular, it's described as a pitching change.

Whatever it's called, the University of Washington football team went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 to Minnesota and badly in need of an offensive boost.

Enter John Mills at left offensive tackle for the first time all game, moving over from left guard.

Eight plays later, the Huskies turned up in the end zone with tight end Baron Naone pulling down a 15-yard touchdown pass from Demond Williams Jr. to make it a game again against the Gophers.

It mattered little that the Huskies gave up a 6-yard sack to begin that drive.

No, on the second and fourth plays, Williams had enough time to sit in the pocket and send 27- and 26-yard passes to wide receivers Chris Lawson and Dezmen Roebuck, respectively, before Naone got the cherry on top.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Mills was in there, manning the NFL money position.

As the Huskies try to smooth out the offensive rough edges, they talk about spelling freshman Kodi Greene at that aforementioned left tackle spot, which typically isn't manned by first-year players across the FBS landscape.

The coaches note how Greene has been improved over the last couple of games without spelling out exactly what needed to be improved.

Pass protection most likely, though the rushing game remains almost non-existent.

Mills, clearly the UW's best offensive lineman, has pulled snaps at left tackle, a position typically reserved for your best player, in each of the past two games.

What's tricky is the Huskies don't want to necessarily give up on young Greene as the starter just yet and it appears the best way to move forward is to season him while doing the occasional work-around with Mills in that spot.

"We'll see what it looks like," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "Right now, I'm not sure."

John Mills helps quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to his feet during the Minnesota game. | Dave Sizer photo

Still, the bottom line is results, namely wins, fueled by yards and points.

The best players should play at all times when the games are in question.

Especially with the much more competitive Big Ten schedule in full play now.

Look for the Huskies to continue to use big John Mills at left tackle while moving forward.

Don't be surprised if Mills' workload increases at that vital position to the point he becomes the starter.